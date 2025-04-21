Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Provides Production Update on Recombinant Spider Silk Operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, is pleased to provide an update on recombinant spider silk production. The Company continues to increase its production output and is now in the middle of its largest-ever batch of recombinant spider silk production.

Kraig Labs can now report that it has successfully completed the first half of its current production batch and those spider silk cocoons are being prepared for reeling into finished silk. This second half of this production cycle is expected to be complete in the next 14 days.

This current production run marks a significant milestone, as the first simultaneous batches of BAM-1 produced in the Company's newest facilities. The initial results have been highly encouraging, demonstrating the robustness of the BAM-1 hybrids and the efficiency of the expanded production infrastructure. The concurrent operation of multiple batches has proceeded smoothly, underscoring the scalability and reliability of the Company’s production model.

In addition to the progress in silk production, Kraig Labs has completed the production of all BAM-1 hybrid eggs designated for release over the next month. This achievement ensures a steady supply of high-quality hybrids for upcoming production cycles, aligning with the Company's strategic objectives and production goals for 2025.

"The successful execution of simultaneous production batches in our new facilities demonstrates the scalability of our technology from batch processing to continuous flow manufacturing," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "With this cycle nearing completion and the next generation of BAM-1 hybrids already prepared, we are in a strong position to rapidly accelerate the growth and commercialization of our spider silk."

Kraig Labs remains committed to advancing the commercialization of its eco-friendly and high-performance spider silk fibers. The Company will continue to provide updates as it progresses toward its production and commercialization goals.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.