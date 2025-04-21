BioStem Technologies to Present at the Centri Capital Conference

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Centri Capital Conference on April 22, 2025, taking place at the Nasdaq headquarters in New York City.

BioStem Technologies Presentation Access:

Presenter: Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer

Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Webcast Link & Archive: HERE

HERE 1-on-1 Meeting Request: adam@holdsworthco.com



About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

