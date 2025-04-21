Dragonfly Energy Partners with the National Forest Foundation to Plant Thousands of Trees for Earth Day

Dragonfly Energy’s collaboration with the National Forest Foundation underscores the company’s continued commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The pledge from Dragonfly Energy to plant thousands of trees is part of a bigger environmental plan initiated by the US Forest Service to combat climate change.

Dragonfly Energy is committed to helping the National Forest Foundation reach its goal to successfully plant 50 million trees by the end of 2025.





RENO, Nev., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in green energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, in recognition of Earth Day, is pledging to plant thousands of trees through a collaboration with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the official non-profit partner of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service. In support of the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, Dragonfly Energy aims to exceed last year’s planting of 10,000 trees.

The National Forest Foundation is leading the charge on natural solutions for climate change having planted more than 33.5 million trees to date since the campaign began in 2018, and over five million alone in 2024. In Dragonfly Energy’s backyard alone, the Sierra Nevada, the NFF planted 24,225 trees in 2024, which included planting in five National Forests. These efforts are helping to restore public lands and ensure that forests can continue to sequester carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), as America’s forests are the most efficient natural systems for pulling CO 2 out of the atmosphere.

"Healthy forests are vital to a greener future, just as eco-friendly battery development and manufacturing are essential to sustainable progress," said Tyler Bourns, chief marketing officer for Dragonfly Energy. "As we enter our second year of partnership for Earth Day, we remain dedicated to environmental stewardship and the pursuit of a more sustainable planet.”

Earth Day, celebrated globally on April 22, serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the planet for future generations. In honor of this world-wide celebration, Dragonfly Energy pledges to plant 10 trees for every battery sold during its annual Earth Day sale taking place April 21 through April 25.

“We want to thank Dragonfly Energy for its commitment to our reforestation initiatives and dedication to making significant environmental impacts within United States through an annual donation of trees being planted on public lands,” said Abby Schembra, National Forest Foundation Reforestation Team. “As a project-focused nonprofit organization, we value our partners who are helping us to reach our goal to successfully plant 50 million trees by the end of 2025.”

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com. For more information about the National Forest Foundation and its Reforestation Program, visit NationalForests.org.

About National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the National Forest Foundation and its Reforestation Program, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

