Charlotte, NC, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A trusted source in the cannabis and wellness community has announced its 2025 rankings for the best THCa gummy brands, with Exhale Wellness topping the list. The California-based hemp brand has established a reputation for using clean ingredients, offering lab-tested products, and providing exceptional customer service. This latest recognition further cements Exhale Wellness as a leader in the hemp-derived edibles space.

The ranking is based on product quality, customer satisfaction, lab testing standards, and consistency across batches. For consumers seeking a premium, reliable THCa gummy, Exhale Wellness consistently delivers on all fronts.

In response to the top ranking, Daniel Romero, Product Marketing Executive at Exhale Wellness, shared, “We’re incredibly honoured to be named the top THCA gummy brand by Breweries in PA this year. It’s a reflection of our team’s hard work and dedication to creating clean, trustworthy products. Our customers deserve the best, and this recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar in quality and transparency.”

Best THCa Gummies To Buy Online

Exhale Wellness: Best THCa Gummies for Diverse Effects





Exhale Wellness THCa gummies are one of the best THCa gummies available on the market. These gummies are formulated to deliver a balanced, fast-acting experience using a potent combination of THCA, Delta-9 THC, and nano-infused THCp. Designed for both beginners and experienced users, these gummies provide uplifting, focused, and euphoric effects in a delicious blue raspberry flavor.

Cannabinoid Content (Per Gummy):

THCA: 10 mg

10 mg Delta-9 THC: 3 mg

3 mg Nano THCp: 2 mg

2 mg Total Per Bag: 30 gummies

Total Cannabinoids Per Bag: 300 mg THCA, 90 mg Delta-9 THC, 60 mg Nano THCp



Formula & Infusion:

Nano-emulsified THCp for faster absorption and enhanced effects

Full-spectrum blend designed for a powerful yet controlled experience

Vegan-friendly, made without animal gelatin or artificial fillers

Flavor & Effects:

Flavor: Natural Blue Raspberry

Natural Blue Raspberry Reported Effects: Improved focus, mood elevation, smooth relaxation, and enhanced concentration

What Makes It Unique?

Combines THCA, Delta-9, and Nano THCp for a potent entourage effect

Ideal for both newcomers and seasoned THC users

Enhanced with nano-technology for quicker onset

Pros:

Hemp sourced from U.S.-grown, organic farms

Potent, fast-acting formula

Vegan and natural ingredients

Transparent lab testing and clear COA access

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Frequently sells out due to high demand

How Did Exhale Wellness THCa Gummies Get Featured In The List of Breweries in PA?

Exhale Wellness has always prioritized transparency and quality. Their best THCA gummies are no exception. Here’s what earned the brand the top spot:

Clean, Vegan, and Natural Ingredients

Each Exhale Wellness gummy is made using plant-based, vegan ingredients. No gelatin, no artificial colours, and no unnecessary additives. The brand uses natural fruit flavours to create a gummy that’s enjoyable without compromising health. This clean-label approach is especially appealing to wellness-conscious consumers.

Reliable Dosing and Potency

Exhale Wellness uses advanced infusion methods to ensure that each gummy contains an accurate and consistent dose of THCA. Whether it’s your first time trying THCA or you're a regular user, consistency matters, and Exhale delivers with every batch.

Certified Lab-Tested Purity

Every batch of Exhale’s THCA gummies is third-party lab-tested for potency, purity, and safety. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are publicly available on their website, providing consumers with full transparency and peace of mind. The lab results confirm that the gummies are free from pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a Los Angeles-based hemp company dedicated to producing high-quality, lab-tested THCA and CBD products. Their lineup includes THCA gummies, vapes, flowers, and edibles, all made with a focus on organic ingredients, transparency, and sustainability. With hemp sourced from Colorado and a team dedicated to excellence, Exhale Wellness remains a trusted name in hemp wellness.







