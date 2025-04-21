Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2025

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.6 million, compared to $10.7 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.74% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.74%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.80, compared to $1.82 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the first quarter of 2024
  • Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million or 2.7% from December 31, 2024, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $96.9 million. Total deposits increased 15.1% year over year. Core deposits were $2.05 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $154.6 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2024. Core deposits increased 27.5% year over year
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.36% in the prior quarter and 2.61% in the first quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.45% in the prior quarter and 2.70% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% from December 31, 2024. Loans HFI increased 9.0% year over year
  • Net interest margin was 4.61% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.67% in the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand for the prior quarter and $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.27% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2025 compared to 1.31% at December 31, 2024
  • As of March 31, 2025, criticized and classified loans totaled $40.8 million, or 1.96% of total loans, up from $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $40.29 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.89 since December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.9% quarter-over-quarter and 20.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We continue to be pleased by the Company and the Team’s performance. Strong growth in core deposits over the past year continues and we remain focused on building strong Relationships with our Clients. Loan demand was soft in Q1, as Clients and financial markets digest the current economy and prospects for future growth and stability. We remain optimistic that markets will settle, and demand will return. In the meantime, we are focused on providing the Distinctively Different Service our Clients and Prospects are seeking, getting more efficient and effective in our business through technology, continuous process improvement and building a strong Team throughout the Bank.”

Sowers added, “The Bank was recognized throughout the last year for superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics. These recognitions highlight CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value: 

  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“As Los Angeles continues to tackle the enormous task of cleaning up after the devastating fires, CalPrivate Bank remains committed to being a partner to our Clients and the Communities we serve.”

“As our economy transitions based on priorities of the new administration in Washington DC, and global economic uncertainties increase, management and the board are diligently assessing and acting upon potential future risks and market opportunities. The Bank continues to produce top tier financial results by seeking improved productivity through technology investments, streamlined systems and processes, and hiring top bankers in existing and potential new markets and market segments. We continue to prioritize unparalleled Client service and creative Solutions for our loyal and growing client base. We continue to support a broad range of non-profit organizations in the communities we serve, both through team member volunteering activities and financial resources. Our Team takes great pride in doing well for shareholders by doing good for clients and community,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.0 million or 21.8% from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.5 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 22 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.61%, compared to 4.67% for the prior quarter and 4.31% in the first quarter of 2024. The 6 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and a decrease in prepayment-penalty fees. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.70% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 6.89% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.14% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.22% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.36% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.07% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.11% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, compared to $17 thousand in the prior quarter and $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, primarily reflecting heightened macroeconomic uncertainty incorporated into our forecasts. This was offset by a $0.2 million reversal for unfunded commitments due to increased line of credit utilization that resulted in lower unfunded commitment balances. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. SBA loan sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $8.3 million with a 10.86% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $469 thousand, compared with $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.2 million in the prior quarter and $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 47.90% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 48.34% in the prior quarter and 52.84% in the first quarter of 2024. The slight decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the decrease in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.5 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 29.5%, compared to 29.6% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.48 billion, an increase of $58.9 million since December 31, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash and due from banks and investment securities, partially offset by lower loans receivable. Our total cash and due from banks increased to $218.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.6 million or 33.3% since December 31, 2024, primarily due to strong growth in core deposits along with lower loan demand. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $156.3 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $11.1 million or 7.6% since December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of March 31, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $10.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $12.1 million (pre-tax) as of December 31, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.5 million or 0.3% since December 31, 2024, reflecting lower loan production as borrowers deferred new financings amid economic and interest-rate uncertainty as well as wildfire-related disruptions in Southern California.

Total deposits were $2.19 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $57.7 million since December 31, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $154.6 million, which was driven by a $108.9 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $45.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $96.9 million. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 50.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.1 billion or 192.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $366 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $26.4 million or 1.27% of loans HFI, compared to $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from December 31, 2024 is due primarily to a $1.1 million partial charge-off of a nonaccrual loan that previously had a specific reserve of $2.0 million. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.63% of total assets as of March 31, 2025 compared to 0.47% as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage). Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $27.8 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of 20 loans as of March 31, 2025, which included 17 loans totaling $24.7 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 52.7%, of which 11 loans totaling $16.4 million had SBA guarantees. The remaining three loans were $3.1 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was an unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a carrying value of $1.5 million and a specific reserve of $1.0 million (net of a $1.1 million partial charge off).

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, based on assessments performed to date, management does not believe there is a material impact to the financial statements.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 March 31, 2025(2)December 31, 2024
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.35%10.39%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio11.75%11.29%
Total risk-based capital ratio13.00%12.54%

(2) March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $34,720  $16,528  $13,136 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  16,155   10,419   34,790 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  167,606   136,929   93,575 
Total cash and due from banks  218,481   163,876   141,501 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,213   4,189   4,032 
Investment debt securities available for sale  156,346   145,238   114,067 
Loans held for sale  2,066   3,008   383 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  2,078,653   2,085,149   1,906,992 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,437)  (27,267)  (24,693)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,052,216   2,057,882   1,882,299 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  9,586   9,586   8,915 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,383   6,819   2,765 
Premises and equipment, net  2,432   2,335   1,804 
Servicing assets, net  1,993   2,087   2,203 
Accrued interest receivable  8,148   7,993   7,931 
Other assets  21,009   20,998   21,877 
Total assets $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,187,777 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $599,095  $553,405  $516,294 
Interest bearing  1,593,014   1,581,054   1,388,381 
Total deposits  2,192,109   2,134,459   1,904,675 
FHLB borrowings  16,000   28,000   53,000 
Other borrowings  17,970   17,969   17,963 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  21,559   20,049   18,107 
Total liabilities  2,247,638   2,200,477   1,993,745 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  76,156   75,377   74,105 
Additional paid-in capital  3,712   4,393   4,108 
Retained earnings  162,462   152,252   124,464 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (7,095)  (8,488)  (8,645)
Total shareholders' equity  235,235   223,534   194,032 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,187,777 
             


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Interest Income         
Loans $36,565  $37,259  $33,006 
Investment securities  1,505   1,510   979 
Deposits in other financial institutions  2,198   1,661   1,799 
Total interest income  40,268   40,430   35,784 
          
Interest Expense         
Deposits  11,899   12,297   12,130 
Borrowings  637   726   886 
Total interest expense  12,536   13,023   13,016 
          
Net interest income  27,732   27,407   22,768 
Provision for credit losses  299   17   233 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  27,433   27,390   22,535 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts  557   558   388 
Net gain on sale of loans  469   932   681 
Other noninterest income  587   456   357 
Total noninterest income  1,613   1,946   1,426 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation and employee benefits  9,748   9,539   8,861 
Occupancy and equipment  844   847   770 
Data processing  1,326   1,195   1,058 
Professional services  508   573   488 
Other expenses  1,629   2,036   1,606 
Total noninterest expense  14,055   14,190   12,783 
Income before provision for income taxes  14,991   15,146   11,178 
Provision for income taxes  4,429   4,488   3,294 
Net income $10,562  $10,658  $7,884 
Net income available to common shareholders $10,482  $10,573  $7,832 
          
Earnings per share         
Basic earnings per share $1.83  $1.85  $1.38 
Diluted earnings per share $1.80  $1.82  $1.36 
          
Average shares outstanding  5,734,688   5,716,291   5,679,843 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,826,229   5,813,197   5,754,937 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $202,907  $2,198   4.39% $143,053  $1,661   4.62% $135,511  $1,799   5.34%
Investment securities  157,747   1,505   3.82%  155,768   1,510   3.88%  119,690   979   3.27%
Loans, including LHFS  2,078,588   36,565   7.13%  2,036,178   37,259   7.28%  1,868,308   33,006   7.11%
Total interest-earning assets  2,439,242   40,268   6.70%  2,334,999   40,430   6.89%  2,123,509   35,784   6.78%
Noninterest-earning assets  28,536         24,951         25,469       
Total Assets $2,467,778        $2,359,950        $2,148,978       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  244,301   970   1.61%  178,811   634   1.41%  109,838   441   1.61%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  955,259   6,830   2.90%  904,191   6,991   3.08%  765,770   6,421   3.37%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  196,375   1,956   4.04%  191,794   2,004   4.16%  155,703   1,583   4.09%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,395,935   9,756   2.83%  1,274,796   9,629   3.00%  1,031,311   8,445   3.29%
Total brokered deposits  183,059   2,143   4.75%  218,792   2,668   4.85%  287,885   3,685   5.15%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,578,994   11,899   3.06%  1,493,588   12,297   3.28%  1,319,196   12,130   3.70%
                            
FHLB advances  24,122   272   4.57%  29,446   343   4.63%  49,935   614   4.95%
Other borrowings  17,981   365   8.23%  17,967   383   8.48%  17,962   272   6.09%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,621,097   12,536   3.14%  1,541,001   13,023   3.36%  1,387,093   13,016   3.77%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  594,408         577,462         553,541       
Total Funding Sources  2,215,505   12,536   2.29%  2,118,463   13,023   2.45%  1,940,634   13,016   2.70%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  21,542         21,524         18,018       
Shareholders' equity  230,731         219,963         190,326       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,467,778        $2,359,950        $2,148,978       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $27,732   4.41%    $27,407   4.44%    $22,768   4.08%
Net interest margin        4.61%        4.67%        4.31%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $218,481  $163,876  $207,174  $158,377  $141,501 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,213   4,189   4,124   4,097   4,032 
Investment securities  156,346   145,238   141,100   121,725   114,067 
Loans held for sale  2,066   3,008   2,040   -   383 
Total loans held-for-investment  2,078,653   2,085,149   2,012,457   1,979,720   1,906,992 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,437)  (27,267)  (26,594)  (26,591)  (24,693)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,052,216   2,057,882   1,985,863   1,953,129   1,882,299 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,383   6,819   4,344   4,719   2,765 
Premises and equipment, net  2,432   2,335   2,345   2,207   1,804 
Other assets and interest receivable  40,736   40,664   39,383   41,430   40,926 
Total assets $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,187,777 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $599,095  $553,405  $584,292  $557,055  $516,294 
Interest Bearing  1,593,014   1,581,054   1,522,839   1,444,671   1,388,381 
Total Deposits  2,192,109   2,134,459   2,107,131   2,001,726   1,904,675 
Borrowings  33,970   45,969   45,967   65,965   70,963 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  21,559   20,049   19,062   16,551   18,107 
Total liabilities  2,247,638   2,200,477   2,172,160   2,084,242   1,993,745 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  76,156   75,377   74,688   74,636   74,105 
Additional paid-in capital  3,712   4,393   4,271   3,717   4,108 
Retained earnings  162,462   152,252   141,623   132,179   124,464 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (7,095)  (8,488)  (6,369)  (9,090)  (8,645)
Total shareholders' equity  235,235   223,534   214,213   201,442   194,032 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,187,777 
                
Book value per common share $40.63  $38.76  $37.21  $35.03  $33.94 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $40.29  $38.40  $36.87  $34.65  $33.55 
Shares outstanding  5,789,306   5,766,810   5,756,207   5,751,143   5,717,519 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

  
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)		 
  
 For the three months ended 
 Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Interest income$40,268  $40,430  $40,018  $38,662  $35,784 
Interest expense 12,536   13,023   14,311   13,992   13,016 
Net interest income 27,732   27,407   25,707   24,670   22,768 
Provision for credit losses 299   17   304   2,136   233 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,433   27,390   25,403   22,534   22,535 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 557   558   504   430   388 
Net gain on sale of loans 469   932   587   661   681 
Other noninterest income 587   456   343   447   357 
Total noninterest income 1,613   1,946   1,434   1,538   1,426 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 9,748   9,539   9,422   8,836   8,861 
Occupancy and equipment 844   847   818   822   770 
Data processing 1,326   1,195   1,238   1,183   1,058 
Professional services 508   573   252   424   488 
Other expenses 1,629   2,036   1,695   1,697   1,606 
Total noninterest expense 14,055   14,190   13,425   12,962   12,783 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 14,991   15,146   13,412   11,110   11,178 
Income taxes 4,429   4,488   3,959   3,283   3,294 
Net income$10,562  $10,658  $9,453  $7,827  $7,884 
Net income available to common shareholders$10,482  $10,573  $9,373  $7,761  $7,832 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.83  $1.85  $1.64  $1.36  $1.38 
Diluted earnings per share$1.80  $1.82  $1.63  $1.35  $1.36 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,734,688   5,716,291   5,707,723   5,702,938   5,679,843 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,826,229   5,813,197   5,767,401   5,762,616   5,754,937 


 Performance Ratios 
 Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
ROAA 1.74%  1.80%  1.62%  1.40%  1.48%
ROAE 18.56%  19.28%  18.00%  15.81%  16.66%
ROATCE(1) 18.74%  19.46%  18.18%  15.99%  16.86%
Net interest margin 4.61%  4.67%  4.44%  4.48%  4.31%
Net interest spread 4.41%  4.44%  4.20%  4.24%  4.08%
Efficiency ratio(1) 47.90%  48.34%  49.46%  49.46%  52.84%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.31%  2.39%  2.29%  2.32%  2.39%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Total assets $2,467,778  $2,359,950  $2,328,399  $2,241,860  $2,148,978 
Earning assets $2,439,242  $2,334,999  $2,303,537  $2,216,185  $2,123,509 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $2,078,588  $2,036,178  $1,989,748  $1,939,746  $1,868,308 
Total deposits $2,173,402  $2,071,050  $2,047,197  $1,961,099  $1,872,737 
Total shareholders' equity $230,731  $219,963  $208,889  $199,088  $190,326 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $577,512  $572,659  $560,481  $566,314  $573,587 
Owner occupied  228,232   223,442   221,364   216,876   216,123 
Multifamily  163,218   162,330   175,387   177,390   175,629 
Secured by single family  200,650   198,579   190,738   181,744   157,092 
Land and construction  70,293   62,638   68,186   58,109   35,975 
SBA secured by real estate  402,524   401,990   395,646   388,271   385,416 
Total CRE  1,642,429   1,621,638   1,611,802   1,588,704   1,543,822 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  417,258   441,182   383,874   378,161   352,417 
SBA non-real estate secured  17,004   20,205   15,101   10,758   8,657 
Total commercial business  434,262   461,387   398,975   388,919   361,074 
Consumer  1,962   2,124   1,680   2,097   2,096 
Total loans held for investment $2,078,653  $2,085,149  $2,012,457  $1,979,720  $1,906,992 
                     


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $599,095  $553,405  $584,292  $557,055  $516,294 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  257,720   251,594   182,268   156,253   117,129 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  981,491   887,740   920,219   861,508   812,841 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  210,845   201,851   186,583   168,664   160,605 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  2,049,151   1,894,590   1,873,362   1,743,480   1,606,869 
Total brokered deposits  142,958   239,869   233,769   258,246   297,806 
Total deposits $2,192,109  $2,134,459  $2,107,131  $2,001,726  $1,904,675 
                     


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)		 
  
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $27,267  $26,594  $26,591  $24,693  $24,476 
Provision for loan losses  460   673   3   1,994   251 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (1,290)  -   -   (96)  (34)
Ending balance  26,437   27,267   26,594   26,591   24,693 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  1,348   1,509   2,165   1,865   1,723 
Total allowance for credit losses $27,785  $28,776  $28,759  $28,456  $26,416 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Total loans held-for-investment $2,078,653  $2,085,149  $2,012,457  $1,979,720  $1,906,992 
Allowance for loan losses $(26,437) $(27,267) $(26,594) $(26,591) $(24,693)
30-89 day past due loans $2,399  $1,952  $-  $-  $- 
90+ day past due loans $13,223  $11,512  $11,512  $2,500  $3,530 
Nonaccrual loans $15,565  $11,512  $11,512  $2,500  $4,656 
NPAs / Assets  0.63%  0.47%  0.48%  0.11%  0.21%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO  0.75%  0.55%  0.57%  0.13%  0.24%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $1,290  $-  $-  $96  $34 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.25%  0.00%  0.00%  0.02%  0.01%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.27%  1.31%  1.32%  1.34%  1.29%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  169.85%  236.86%  231.01%  1,063.64%  530.35%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $14,055  $14,190  $13,425  $12,962  $12,783 
Net interest income  27,732   27,407   25,707   24,670   22,768 
Noninterest income  1,613   1,946   1,434   1,538   1,426 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  29,345   29,353   27,141   26,208   24,194 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  47.90%  48.34%  49.46%  49.46%  52.84%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $27,732  $27,407  $25,707  $24,670  $22,768 
Noninterest income  1,613   1,946   1,434   1,538   1,426 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  29,345   29,353   27,141   26,208   24,194 
Less: Noninterest expense  14,055   14,190   13,425   12,962   12,783 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $15,290  $15,163  $13,716  $13,246  $11,411 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $10,562  $10,658  $9,453  $7,827  $7,884 
Average assets  2,467,778   2,359,950   2,328,399   2,241,860   2,148,978 
Average shareholders' equity  230,731   219,963   208,889   199,088   190,326 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,098   2,028   2,051   2,163   2,208 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  228,633   217,935   206,838   196,925   188,118 
                
Return on average assets  1.74%  1.80%  1.62%  1.40%  1.48%
Return on average equity  18.56%  19.28%  18.00%  15.81%  16.66%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  18.74%  19.46%  18.18%  15.99%  16.86%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  235,235   223,534   214,213   201,442   194,032 
Less: Total intangible assets  1,993   2,087   2,006   2,164   2,203 
Total tangible equity  233,242   221,447   212,207   199,278   191,829 
Shares outstanding  5,789,306   5,766,810   5,756,207   5,751,143   5,717,519 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $40.29  $38.40  $36.87  $34.65  $33.55 

