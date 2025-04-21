CompoSecure Integrates Arculus with MoneyGram: Becomes First Hardware Wallet to Provide Global Cash In/Cash Out Through Stellar

SOMERSET, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced the integration of its Arculus Cold Storage Wallet with MoneyGram Access™, which enables users to add and withdraw USDC in cash at participating MoneyGram locations.

Arculus is the first hardware wallet to integrate with MoneyGram Access, enabling consumers to seamlessly convert physical cash into Circle USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain and securely manage their digital dollars in the self-custody Arculus Cold Storage Wallet. Additionally, Arculus announced a grant from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-proﬁt organization supporting the development and growth of the Stellar network, to enable payments over traditional payment card rails directly from self-custody crypto wallets via smart contracts.

“We are bringing efficient and alternative technologies to millions of unbanked individuals without ready access to traditional banking and providing them with security and flexibility,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at CompoSecure and Arculus. “This integration enables people to convert physical cash into digital dollars on the highly performant Stellar blockchain and store those digital dollars securely, giving them complete autonomy and control over their assets.”

Stellar’s architecture allows users to tokenize and trade virtually any form of value, including currencies from US dollars to euros, acting as a bridge between ﬁnancial systems and enabling global interoperability. Users can visit a participating MoneyGram location, convert cash into USDC on Stellar, and store it on the Arculus Cold Storage Wallet. MoneyGram Access in the Arculus Wallet also seamlessly facilitates cash out withdrawals in local currency in the more than 200 countries and territories where MoneyGram operates with over 440,000 retail locations.

“At MoneyGram, our vision is to create a world where everyone can thrive without ﬁnancial borders, creating a future of shared prosperity and opportunities,” said Jon Lira, Head of Partnerships & General Manager for MoneyGram Access. “With MoneyGram Access, we are breaking down barriers by making digital currencies more accessible to everyone—including the hundreds of millions globally who rely on cash. We’re thrilled to integrate with Arculus to expand access further.”

CompoSecure is further expanding stablecoin payments with a Stellar Development Foundation Grant, awarded to support the development of Soroban smart contracts necessary for DeFi Pay on Stellar that enable seamless payments over traditional payment card rails from self-custody wallets. This will allow people holding stablecoins on Stellar to pay at any point-of-sale terminal that accepts Visa or Mastercard.

“We are making digital ﬁnance accessible to everyone, and Arculus not only supports our mission but has the technology and security solution customers seek,” said Denelle Dixon, Chief Executive Oﬃcer at SDF.

Arculus is bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional commerce with a solution that allows stablecoin holders to directly spend their stablecoins with a simple card tap. This innovation ensures that users retain full control of their funds until the moment of purchase, reinforcing Arculus’ commitment to secure, user-friendly financial solutions.

“Arculus is making it possible to spend stablecoins with a simple tap just like any other payment card. This is the kind of utility that drives real-world adoption and demonstrates how everyday purchases can be made easy, accessible, and secure on Stellar,” added Dixon.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, ﬁntechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their ﬁnancial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories, processing over $200 billion USD annually. MoneyGram spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong and high-performing corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for three consecutive years.

About Stellar

The Stellar network is an open-source blockchain that connects global financial systems, enabling fast, low-cost cross-border transactions. Powered by the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), Stellar provides an efficient and secure platform for the creation, distribution, and exchange of digital assets, making global financial inclusion more accessible. Visit stellar.org for more information.