Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 15.72%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market for regulated industries, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - indicate the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.72% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the evolving ALM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to mature.

The Next Growth Frontier in ALM for Regulated Industries

With increasing regulatory scrutiny and product complexity, Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions are becoming foundational to software and system development in regulated sectors such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and energy. These platforms enable end-to-end traceability, risk and compliance management, and seamless integration across the development lifecycle.

According to Anoch Mane, Analyst at QKS Group, “ALM platforms tailored for regulated industries are no longer optional. As standards like ISO 13485, ISO 26262, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, and EU MDR become central to development strategies, leading vendors are embedding compliance, automation, and cross-functional collaboration at the core of their platforms.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into worldwide and regional ALM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top ALM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which regulated industries are investing most heavily in ALM platforms and why.

Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, DevOps, compliance automation, and digital thread concepts are shaping the evolution of modern ALM solutions.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including PTC, Siemens, IBM, Kovair, OpenText, Inflectra, Perforce Software, and Jama Software.

Why This Matters for ALM Vendors?

For CEOs, CTOs, and VPs of Engineering in the ALM space, these insights are essential for identifying market white spaces, prioritizing regulatory capabilities, and future-proofing their platforms. As software complexity and audit demands intensify, vendors must deliver flexible, standards-driven ALM systems that empower teams to innovate faster while remaining compliant.

Market Share: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-application-lifecycle-management-alm-2024-worldwide-8748

Market Forecast: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-application-lifecycle-management-alm-2025-2030-worldwide-8747

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on ALM market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the ALM market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

