Pretzelmaker® Rolls Out Free Pretzel Bites for National Pretzel Day

Pretzel Chain Bakes Up Limited-Time Offer for National Holiday with a Twist!

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is celebrating National Pretzel Day this year by bringing back a fan-favorite deal, fresh out of the oven. On April 26, fans can enjoy a FREE order of Small Original Pretzel Bites, Salted or Unsalted, in-store at participating locations nationwide.

For even more twists this year, Pretzelmaker is also throwing a “National Pretzel Day After Party” – guests who sign up for Pretzelmaker’s Rewards App by 11:59 p.m. April 26 will receive $5 off orders of $20 more starting April 27. This offer is valid for 14 days and can be redeemed in-store or online.

“We’re excited to help our loyal fans save some dough this year with the return of our free Original Pretzel Bites for National Pretzel Day,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. "From our baked-to-perfection, hand-rolled snacks to our all-natural lemonade, we pride ourselves on our ability to spread joy to all of our customers, one bite at a time!”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has nearly 200 locations worldwide and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509