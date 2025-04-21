AGS Appoints Arthur Rotziokos and Richard Orozco to Lead International Growth Efforts

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced two key appointments that will significantly strengthen its international operations. Arthur Rotziokos has been appointed as the Senior Director of Product Management – Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Richard Orozco has assumed the role of Senior Director of Product Management - International. Both report to Rob Ziems, AGS’ Chief Business and Legal Officer, who oversees international business.

"With tremendous growth potential and plenty of greenfield in international markets, AGS is well-poised to seize new opportunities on the global stage. Both Arthur and Richard bring unparalleled expertise and a deep well of gaming industry experience that will be vital to AGS’ global expansion strategy. Their leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our international reach and advance our product offerings in these key markets," said Rob Ziems.





Arthur Rotziokos, based in Sydney, Australia, will lead AGS’ entry into the rapidly expanding APAC market. With over three decades of experience in the gaming industry, including his most recent role as Vice President of Research & Development at Light & Wonder, Rotziokos is well-positioned to drive AGS’ strategic expansion across the region. His career spans roles at leading companies such as Ainsworth Game Technology and IGT, where he developed strong industry relationships and pioneered game development initiatives that led to business growth in global markets.





Richard Orozco, an experienced leader in international product management, will oversee AGS’ global product strategies, focusing on regions such as Latin America and Europe. Orozco joins AGS with extensive experience in managing product portfolios across international markets, including his most recent role as Vice President of Product Strategy at Ainsworth Game Technology. In his new role, he will work to drive market performance, optimize product lifecycles, and strengthen AGS’ market share in key international territories.

With both Rotziokos and Orozco taking on pivotal roles, AGS is poised to build its brand and gain a foothold in key international markets, further enhancing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming products and solutions to operators and players worldwide.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

PR@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets

Investors@PlayAGS.com

©2025 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c15d6d21-c6cd-41e3-a07a-a737e7835fd7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0502a723-9d2a-4b62-9424-98cffb4073d0

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.