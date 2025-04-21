Silynxcom Has Received $10 Million in Orders from the Israel Defense Forces Since October 7, 2023

Operational Trust in Silynxcom's Tactical Communication Systems Reflects Urgent National Defense Demands

Netanya, Israel, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, has announced that it had received approximately $10 million in orders from the Israel Defense Forces ("IDF") since October 7, 2023.



These orders reflect the urgent operational demands of one of the world’s most active and technologically advanced military forces during a period of heightened national security needs.



The systems ordered include thousands of Silynxcom’s in-ear headset solutions and tactical communication accessories, designed to provide clear, secure, and uninterrupted communication under the most challenging field conditions.



The orders spanned various sectors and units, including special forces, field units, and various branches of the Israeli Navy and Air Force, underscoring the versatility and trust in Silynxcom’s technology across Israel’s defense ecosystem.



“The magnitude and urgency of these orders not only reflects trust, but also the increased operational reliance in our products,” said Nir Klein, CEO of Silynxcom. “Since October 7, 2023 we’ve been working to meet the real-time needs of the IDF. Our technology isn’t just being deployed — it’s being counted on in active missions. We believe that this validates our innovation and our role as a strategic supplier to forces on the front line.”



Silynxcom’s headset systems are engineered to offer superior situational awareness, ambient sound enhancement, and battle-tested durability — enabling mission-critical communication in urban warfare, special operations, and border security scenarios. The Company’s plug-and-play integration with most tactical radios ensures rapid deployment without field modifications, a key advantage for militaries operating in rapidly evolving environments.



About Silynxcom Ltd.



Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.



For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com



