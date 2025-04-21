Smart Government Market to Reach USD 167.47 Billion by 2032, Driven by Digital Transformation Initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Government Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Smart Government Market was valued at USD 34.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 167.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

Get a Sample Report of Smart Government Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-government-market-6085

​

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Accela (Accela Civic Platform, Accela Permitting & Licensing)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS GovCloud, AWS Lambda for Government)

ABB Ltd. (ABB Ability Smart Cities, ABB Intelligent Transportation Systems)

Capgemini S.A. (Capgemini Smart City Solutions, Capgemini Government Digital Services)

CivicPlus (CivicEngage, CivicRec)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Kinetic for Cities, Cisco Smart+Connected Digital Platform)

Entrust Datacard Corporation (Entrust IdentityGuard, Entrust Public Sector Security Solutions)

Google LLC (Google Cloud for Government, Google Public Data Explorer)

Hughes Identification Devices Global Corporation (HID Citizen ID Solutions, HID Government Smart Cards)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Smart City Solutions, Huawei Cloud for Government)

IBM Corporation (IBM Intelligent Operations Center, IBM Cloud for Government)

Imex Systems, Inc. (iGov Smart City Platform, iCity Digital Government Solutions)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Azure Government, Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Public Sector)

Nokia Corporation (Nokia Smart City Solutions, Nokia Public Safety LTE)

OpenGov (OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, OpenGov Reporting & Transparency)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Cloud for Government, Oracle Public Sector Compliance & Regulation)

Palantir Technologies (Palantir Gotham, Palantir Foundry for Government)

Salesforce, Inc. (Salesforce Government Cloud, Salesforce Public Sector Solutions)

Snowflake Inc. (Snowflake Data Cloud for Government, Snowflake Secure Data Sharing)

Smart Government Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 34.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 167.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.3 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Adoption of AI, IoT, and Blockchain Enhances Smart Government Market Growth

According to the latest SNS Insider report, the U.S. Smart Government Market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 43.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.19% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the country’s aggressive digital transformation initiatives, rising investments in AI-driven public services, and expanding adoption of cloud-based infrastructure in government operations. The increasing demand for cybersecurity frameworks and data-driven governance models further fuels this momentum. Additionally, federal initiatives like the Federal Data Strategy and investments in smart city programs enhance operational efficiency, citizen engagement, and public safety.

By Services: Professional Services Lead, Managed Services on the Rise

The Professional Services segment dominated the Smart Government Market in 2023 and accounted for 61% of revenue share due to the requirement for specialized assistance in executing intricate digital solutions. This includes consulting, system integration, and support to ensure government agencies successfully adopt and use new technologies. The benefits of smart government include a reduction in operating costs with gains in scale and efficacy in service provision by way of professional services with proven experience and technology functions.

The Managed Services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This expansion reflects the rise in demand for outsourcing IT operations to specialized service providers to support government entities in concentrating on core functions. For public sector organizations seeking to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, managed services provide an attractive option with the support of intelligent infrastructure, as these services deliver cost-effective solutions providing 24×7 monitoring, maintenance, and support.

By Solutions: Government Resource Planning Systems Dominate, Remote Monitoring Gains Traction

The Government Resource Planning Systems segment dominated the market and accounted for 32% of the revenue share. Integrating a wide range of government functions, including finance, human resources, and procurement, into a system of record, these systems can drive operational efficiency and transparency. GRP systems are centralized in nature, which ultimately leads to better decision-making and resource management among government departments. ​

The segment of Remote Monitoring is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. With the help of IoT devices and sensors, real-time data monitoring can be piled up for public infrastructure, environmental conditions, and security systems. This enables timely responses to problems, enhanced public safety, and effective use of resources. Key drivers fueling the growth of remote solutions in the public sector include a newfound focus on proactive governance and an increasing need for instant access to data. ​

By Deployment: Cloud Solutions Lead, On-Premise Deployments Grow Rapidly

The cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 , due to the increase in scale, flexibility, and cost-effective and smart offerings. Accessing services and data remotely suits the changing requirements of government agencies looking to modernize their IT infrastructure. With cloud solutions, collaboration between departments is easier, and public services are delivered better. ​

The On-Premise segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, especially with governmental agencies that require stringent data security and compliance. This gives them more control over data and systems — a key factor when sensitive information is involved. The preference for on-premise solutions in certain regions and sectors emphasizes the need for data sovereignty and unique security protocols for government operations.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Smart Government Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6085

Smart Government Market Segmentation:

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Solutions

Analytics

Security

Government Resource Planning System

Remote Monitoring

Network Management

Others

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges Rapidly

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to high investment in digital infrastructure along with the focus on innovation. Adopting technology and focusing on improving public services put the region in the vanguard of smart government efforts. North America dominates the market because of the presence of key players in the market with supportive regulatory frameworks. ​

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapidly growing urbanization, increasing government investment in digital metamorphosis, and greater awareness through smart city ventures. Countries including China, India, and Singapore are already on the forefront, harnessing technology to ensure better governance and public service delivery. The region’s proactive efforts to adopt digital solutions highlight its potential as a key player in the global Smart Government Market.

Recent Developments in the Smart Government Market (2024)

January 2024 : The U.S. government launched the “AI for Government” initiative, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence into public services to enhance operational efficiency and citizen engagement.

: The U.S. government launched the “AI for Government” initiative, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence into public services to enhance operational efficiency and citizen engagement. January 2024: The Indian Railways, through its infrastructure arm RailTel, collaborated with Haloocom to modernize its communication systems. The integration of smart support solutions improved internal communication, data management, and customer service, marking a significant step towards digital transformation in the public sector.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Government Market Segmentation, By Services

8. Smart Government Market Segmentation, By Solutions

9. Smart Government Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

Smart Remote Market Analysis by 2032

Smart Speaker Market Size by 2032

Smart Shelves Market Forecast by 2032

Smart Contracts Market Growth by 2032