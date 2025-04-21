Roger Williams University School of Law Ranked No. 11 for Most Graduates in Public Interest Law Careers

Bristol, R.I., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University School of Law has been ranked No. 11 in the nation for the percentage of graduates pursuing careers in public interest law, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools 2025 rankings, part of Best Law Schools.

This national recognition highlights the law school’s deep-rooted commitment to social justice and experiential education. In 2024 alone, RWU Law students contributed more than 56,000 hours through Public Interest Clinics, Public Interest Externships, and Pro Bono work – tangible evidence of the school’s mission in action.

“Our focus has always been on preparing students to serve communities and champion justice,” said Gregory W. Bowman, Dean of the RWU School of Law. “This ranking reaffirms that commitment and reflects the passion and purpose our students bring to their legal education.”

At the heart of RWU Law’s public service efforts are the Feinstein Center for Pro Bono & Experiential Education and the in-house Experiential Education team, which provide robust opportunities for students to engage in hands-on legal work supporting underserved populations.

With this ranking, RWU Law continues to be a national leader in graduating lawyers who pursue meaningful, service-driven careers – making a lasting impact from the courtroom to the community.