Process Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 15.72%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Process Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Process Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Process Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - indicate the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.72% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic PLM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in PLM Platforms

In an era where regulatory compliance, faster time-to-market, and product innovation define business success, Process Lifecycle Management (PLM) has emerged as a mission-critical system for manufacturers and process-driven organizations. From food & beverage and personal care to pharmaceuticals and chemicals, enterprises are rapidly adopting PLM platforms to streamline formulation processes, ensure traceability, manage compliance, and accelerate new product introductions.

According to Anoch Mane, Analyst at QKS Group, “Process PLM platforms have matured from basic data repositories to powerful digital enablers driving transformation across product development and manufacturing. With the integration of cloud, AI/ML, and advanced analytics, PLM vendors are shaping the future of operational agility, compliance, and innovation.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into worldwide and regional PLM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

A deep dive into worldwide and regional PLM adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top PLM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

A comparative analysis of top PLM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in PLM platforms and why.

Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in PLM platforms and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How cloud, AI/ML, and low-code automation are transforming PLM platforms into strategic tools for compliance, product optimization, and faster innovation cycles.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Propel, Aras, PTC, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, SAP, Oracle, Siemens, NEC Global, Contact Software, Trace One, Centric PLM, SpecPage, and Aptean.

Why This Matters for PLM Vendors?

For CEOs, CTOs, and Chief Product Officers of PLM solution providers, these insights are crucial for identifying untapped market opportunities, refining growth strategies, and staying a step ahead of emerging competitors. As digital transformation initiatives accelerate across process-driven industries, vendors must ensure their solutions deliver modularity, regulatory depth, and agile deployment models that drive measurable ROI.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Process Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-process-lifecycle-management-plm-2024-worldwide-8745

Market Forecast: Process Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-process-lifecycle-management-plm-2025-2030-worldwide-8746

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on PLM market

on PLM market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the PLM market

report on the PLM market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/process-lifecycle-management-plm-market-disruptions-riding-a-high-growth-wave-through-2030-at-cagr-15-72-1073

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/