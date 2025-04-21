Probiotic Food Market Size to Hit USD 377.20 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotic food market size was reached at USD 99.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 377.2 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.20 % during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the probiotic food market is driven by growing consumer awareness regarding gut health, immune support, and preventive healthcare measures. A rise in demand for functional foods, along with innovations in probiotic strains and various product formats, is accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the prevalence of lifestyle-related digestive issues is driving consumers to incorporate daily probiotics into their routines.

Market Overview:

The global probiotic food sector is experiencing strong growth, spurred by heightened consumer consciousness about gut health, immunity, and general wellness. Probiotic foods, which are rich in live beneficial microorganisms, are increasingly regarded as functional foods that promote digestive well-being. This market includes a wide range of offerings, such as yogurts, fermented drinks, and fortified food items. Advances in food processing technology and the creation of new probiotic strains have broadened product selections to accommodate varying consumer tastes.

“Rise in health issues related to lifestyle choices and a greater focus on preventive healthcare have boosted the appetite for probiotic foods.”

“A 2022 WHO regional report noted a 27% rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension in South Asia over the past decade, further pushing dietary shifts toward functional foods like probiotics.”

The sector is also supported by growing investment in research and development to validate health claims and enhance product effectiveness. As consumers increasingly look for natural and health-enhancing food alternatives, the probiotic food market is set for continuous growth in several regions.

Probiotic Food Market Key Highlights:

Asia-Pacific led the probiotic food market with the highest share of 39% in 2024.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the probiotic food & beverage segment registered the maximum market share of 62% in 2024.

By product, the probiotic dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at the notable CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

By ingredient, the bacteria-based dominated the probiotic food market in 2024.

By ingredient, yeast-based is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By end use, the human segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By end use, the animal segment is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online stores segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in Probiotic Food Market:

Customized Probiotic Nutrition: Progress in microbiome studies is facilitating the creation of personalized probiotic formulations tailored to individual gut profiles. This customization improves effectiveness, addressing particular health requirements and fueling consumer interest in tailored probiotic options.

Growth of Functional Probiotic Foods and Drinks: Probiotics are being increasingly integrated into a variety of food and drink products, such as yogurts, kombucha, and enriched snacks. This trend satisfies consumer demand for accessible, health-focused choices in daily diets.

Focus on Clean Label and Plant-Based Products: Shoppers are looking for probiotic offerings containing natural ingredients without artificial additives. The emergence of plant-based probiotics, like dairy free yogurts and drinks, aligns with the clean label trend.



Limitations & Challenges in Probiotic Food Market:

Regulatory Challenges: Different international regulations regarding probiotic claims and labeling present obstacles for manufacturers, hindering product innovation and global market entry while necessitating considerable investment in research to validate health benefits.

Issues with Stability and Shelf Life: Probiotic strains are vulnerable to heat, moisture, and storage conditions, which can undermine product effectiveness over time. Maintaining viability until consumption remains a significant technical and logistical hurdle.

Elevated Production and R&D Expenses: Creating effective, safe, and consumer-friendly probiotic products involves substantial R&D, advanced processing, and rigorous quality assurance. These factors raise costs and restrict market entry for smaller companies and price-conscious consumers.



Future Opportunity in Probiotic Food Market

The greatest opportunity within the probiotic food market is found in enhancing product access and fostering innovation in developing regions, where awareness of gut health and functional foods is swiftly growing. With increasing disposable incomes and urbanization, consumers in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are becoming more receptive to health-centered products.

Moreover, the incorporation of probiotics into everyday food items like cereals, snacks, and dairy substitutes presents significant potential for market expansion. As people pursue comprehensive wellness, opportunities also exist in targeting specific niches, such as prenatal health, nutrition for seniors, and immune support. Firms that invest in education, affordability, and the localized development of products can capitalize on this extensive opportunity.

Probiotic Food Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific: Powerhouse of Probiotic Food- What to Expect from Asian Countries?

Asia Pacific dominated the probiotic food market with the largest market share due to its vast population, heightened health awareness, and a deep-rooted cultural affinity for fermented foods. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are seeing a significant increase in demand for probiotic-rich products such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and fermented drinks.

A 2023 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that nearly 1 in 3 urban Indians reported chronic digestive issues such as bloating, constipation, or acid reflux—conditions often linked to poor dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles.

In the same study, 42% of respondents aged 25–45 said they had increased their intake of fermented or probiotic foods over the past year as a preventive measure to improve gut health and immunity.

Top Asia Pacific Countries for Probiotic Food Production

Japan: Japan significantly contributes to the Asia Pacific probiotic market because of a long-standing cultural acceptance of fermented foods and a high level of consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics.

China: China's probiotic market is experiencing swift growth, spurred by rising disposable incomes, heightened health awareness, and a large population increasingly consuming probiotic-rich foods and supplements.

India: India's probiotic market is on the rise, driven by increasing health consciousness, urban development, and a growing demand for functional foods, as consumers embrace probiotic products for improved digestive health.



Factors like rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing concerns about digestive health have boosted consumer interest in functional foods. The growth of organized retail and e-commerce platforms has also enhanced the accessibility of probiotic foods in the region. Additionally, ongoing innovation and governmental support for health-oriented dietary practices are further solidifying the region's leadership.

North America’s Unstoppable growth in Probiotic Food

North America is the fastest growing market for the probiotic food market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by a surge in health-conscious consumers who are becoming more aware of the benefits related to gut health and immunity. The area has seen a notable increase in the demand for functional foods, particularly among millennials and older demographics seeking preventive wellness alternatives. A growing interest in natural and organic food has boosted sales of probiotic-rich yogurts, kombucha, and dietary supplements.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America:

Consumers are placing greater emphasis on digestive health and overall well-being, resulting in a spike in demand for probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and fermented beverages.

The rise of online retail options has made probiotic products more accessible, enabling consumers to effortlessly buy a wide variety of options, thus enhancing market reach and increasing sales.

Manufacturers are launching a range of diverse probiotic-infused products, including plant-based and functional beverages, which cater to various dietary preferences and broaden the consumer base.



Furthermore, advancements in food technology, expanding retail availability, and strong marketing efforts by health-focused brands are enhancing market growth. Supportive clinical research and a favorable regulatory framework further establish North America as a crucial growth driver for the global probiotic food sector.

Probiotic Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 CAGR 14.20 % Market Size in 2024 USD 99.98 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 114.18 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 377.20 Billion Dominated Region Asia-Pacific

Probiotic Food Market Segment Analysis

Product Analysis

The probiotic food and beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share because of its general acceptance among consumers and its inclusion in daily diets. Items such as yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and fermented milk drinks are regarded as convenient sources of probiotics for supporting gut health. Effective marketing strategies, heightened availability in retail spaces, and ongoing innovation in flavors and formats play a significant role in the prominence and growing appeal of this segment among health-conscious individuals.

The probiotic dietary supplements segment is the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand for focused health solutions, particularly concerning digestion, immunity, and skin health. Available in formats like capsules, powders, and gummies, these supplements provide a concentrated dose of probiotics and are attractive to those seeking convenience and reliability. Heightened awareness of preventive healthcare and expanded research and development into specific probiotic strains for various health issues are propelling growth in this sector.

Ingredient Analysis

The bacteria segment dominated the market with the largest market share due to its long-established application in probiotic products and substantial evidence of health advantages. Strains such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are well-known for their effectiveness in enhancing digestive health and boosting immunity. Their compatibility with a variety of food and beverage applications and proven safety record have made them the top choice for manufacturers creating functional and fortified probiotic products.

The yeast segment is the fastest growing segment with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, with Saccharomyces boulardii paving the way as an effective probiotic for digestive challenges and immune support. Yeast-based probiotics are gaining traction because of their resilience to antibiotics and extreme gastrointestinal conditions. Their growing application in dietary supplements, as well as emerging uses in pet nutrition and animal feed, is broadening their market prospects and driving substantial growth in this ingredient category.

End-Use Analysis

The human probiotics segment dominated the market with the largest market share, highlighting the increasing consumer focus on gut health, immunity, and general wellness. Products designed for adults, children, and the elderly are widely accessible in various formats, including beverages, capsules, and snacks. Rising health awareness, supportive clinical research, and the escalating demand for functional foods and supplements are propelling the segment's dominance in both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The animal probiotics segment is the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, as livestock and pet owners recognize the benefits of probiotics in enhancing animal digestion, immune function, and overall performance. These products are being increasingly utilized in feed formulations for poultry, swine, cattle, and companion animals. As alternatives to antibiotics gain popularity and the pet food market expands, the demand for probiotic supplements and functional nutrition solutions for animals is anticipated to rise significantly in this sector.

Distribution Analysis

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share due to their wide reach, diverse product selections, and consumer confidence in these retail formats. These outlets provide a vast assortment of probiotic foods and supplements, frequently featuring well-known brands and promotions. Their established cold chain logistics guarantee product quality, while in-store visibility and convenience are key factors in drawing regular customers seeking probiotic items during their routine grocery shopping.

The online stores segment is the fastest growing segment with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as consumers increasingly favor the convenience of purchasing from home. E-commerce platforms provide a wide variety of probiotic products, including niche and international brands, often featuring customer reviews and subscription options. The rising digital literacy, smartphone usage, and direct-to-consumer models are enhancing the popularity of online platforms, especially among younger, tech-savvy, and health-conscious consumers in global markets.

Probiotic Food Market Top Companies:

Nestle

Danone

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

BioGaia

Arla Foods

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Probi

ADM

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Adisseo

Winclove Probiotics

AB-Biotics, S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

DSM-Firmenich

Kerry Group Plc

Novozymes A/S

iHealth, Inc.



Recent Breakthroughs in Global Probiotic Food Market:

In January 2023 , KeVita, a brand owned by Tropicana, broadened its Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade line by introducing a mango flavor, complementing the existing classic and peach varieties. These products are available in US retail chains like Kroger and Walmart.

, KeVita, a brand owned by Tropicana, broadened its Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade line by introducing a mango flavor, complementing the existing classic and peach varieties. These products are available in US retail chains like Kroger and Walmart. In March 2024, True North introduced its innovative probiotic solutions known as 'Sensibiotics' for those with sensitive guts and for feminine health, aimed at India's expanding gut health and feminine health markets. True North has also released two new products under the 'Sensibiotics' name targeting today's professionals. These probiotic supplements address common health issues such as travelers' diarrhea and urinary tract infections (UTIs), offering focused, preventive care.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed



By Ingredient

Bacteria

Yeast

By End-Use

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

By Distribution

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Pharmacies / Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



