Kawasaki Engines Promotes Todd Sytsma to Senior Director, OEM Department and New Business Development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Engines is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Sytsma to Senior Director, OEM Department and New Business Development. This new title reflects both his continued leadership within the OEM department and his expanded responsibilities in driving strategic growth for the company.

Sytsma joined Kawasaki Engines as a sales manager in 2016 and was previously promoted to Director of the OEM Department in 2022. In this newly elevated role, he will continue to provide strategic direction and leadership to Kawasaki’s OEM customers across the commercial and residential landscape equipment, light industrial, and other markets throughout the United States. In addition to these duties, he will spearhead new business development efforts, with a focus on identifying and cultivating opportunities in emerging product segments and markets.





“Todd is an excellent leader who brings deep dedication to our OEM customers, while also possessing a strong and forward-thinking vision for Kawasaki’s future product direction,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Engines Division. “His new title recognizes the important balance of maintaining focus on our current partners and operational excellence, while expanding our innovation and market reach.”

This promotion underscores Kawasaki Engines’ commitment to growth, innovation and customer partnership. Sytsma’s leadership will be instrumental as the company continues to expand its footprint and respond to evolving market needs.

A Grand Rapids native and graduate of Calvin University, Sytsma worked as a sales manager in the material handling and safety products industry prior to joining Kawasaki.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

