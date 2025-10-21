Kawasaki Engines Division Introduces PRO50: a New Standard in Outdoor Power Equipment Oil

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., Engines Division announces the launch of KTECH™ PRO50 Full Synthetic Oil, a breakthrough lubricant engineered specifically for outdoor power equipment.

Seven years in the making, PRO50 is the result of demanding and extensive engine testing and an ongoing commitment by Kawasaki to develop the ultimate OPE oil. The result is KTECH PRO50, a dual-grade SAE 50 / SAE 15W-50 oil that delivers unmatched protection, reliability and versatility.





Key benefits of PRO50 include:

Extended life: longer service life than conventional oils, contributing to reduced downtime and extended equipment performance.

Lower consumption: less oil use, helping to prevent failures.

Superior durability: virtually no viscosity breakdown under high heat and stress.

Multi-use versatility: a single formula suitable for gasoline, diesel and hydrostatic applications.

Dual Grade: the only SAE 50 and SAE 15W-50 dual-grade oil in the lawn and garden market.





For Kawasaki Engines’ dealers, PRO50 is a unique product not available in the aftermarket.

“KTECH PRO50 represents a true industry milestone,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kawasaki’s Engines Division. “Give credit to the project engineering teams, PRO50 is engineered to outperform the competition and deliver value to both dealers and end-users.”

KTECH PRO50 will debut in early 2026 in distinctive silver packaging featuring the embossed Kawasaki Engines logo. Attendees at Equip Expo can learn more about KTECH PRO50 and speak with Kawasaki Engines at the company’s indoor booth #1064.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

