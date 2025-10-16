Kawasaki Engines to Showcase Critical Power and Community Spirit at Equip Expo 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Engines will once again bring its signature blend of innovation, power and purpose to Equip Exposition 2025, taking place October 22–24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This year, Kawasaki will highlight Kawasaki Critical Power, the company’s rigorous SAE-certified horsepower standard, alongside interactive exhibits that celebrate the company’s products, capabilities and commitment to giving back.

“Critical Power is our way of showing that performance isn’t only measured in numbers, it’s also about trust, consistency, and the pride people take in their work,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kawasaki Engines. “Equip Expo gives us the perfect stage to connect that promise directly with the people who use our engines every day.”

At the indoor exhibit (#1064), attendees can explore the full Kawasaki Engines experience, from precision manufacturing to genuine parts and service, and learn more about how Kawasaki Critical Power ensures that every engine delivers no less than 98% of its rated horsepower.

The popular Feeding America Journey returns this year, guiding attendees through a series of interactive stations. Those who complete the full journey can stop by the Kawasaki Engines Hat Bar (#2088) to create a custom hat while the company donates meals through Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Visitors can also preview the GEOTORQ™ Flex Fuel prototype engines, designed for the agriculture, industrial and commercial markets.

At the outdoor exhibit (#7422D), attendees can get behind the wheel on Kawasaki’s ride ’n drive course to experience the brand’s engines in action. The outdoor area will also feature the popular Skills Challenge, where guests can test their mowing precision against the times set by industry influencers @zachslawncare_ and @onlylawnsqueen. Daily winners will take home Carhartt prize packages and Kawasaki gear.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

