TruGolf Reports 2024 Financial Results 

Record Sales Achieved

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, announced today an overview of its 2024 results that were filed on Form 10-K on April 15, 2025. The Company reported record sales of $21.9 million, an increase of 6.2% percent as compared to 2023 sales. The gains were driven by continued enthusiastic market adoption of new hardware and software products launched earlier in 2024. Net losses narrowed by 14.5% to ($8.8) million for 2024, versus a net loss of ($10.3) million in 2023. Notably, 42% of the net loss for 2024 was due to non-cash expenses. EPS for the full year was ($0.76), a significant improvement from 2023’s ($857.35) loss per share. 

Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones said, “We are very pleased with our growing sales momentum for our upgraded and industry-leading golf simulators and software. Cost controls were effective and contributed to our greater cash generation in the second half of the year. We ended the year with $10.9 million in cash, and our debt went down. Interest in our franchise concept remains high and we anticipate announcing contracts for additional franchises in the United States throughout 2025. We now expect the first franchise locations to open by the end of the second quarter, with associated delivery of TruGolf simulators in the first half of 2025.”

Mr. Jones continued, “2024 saw the rollout of our new, industry-leading golf simulator products that were eagerly accepted by the market. While 2024’s sales growth was somewhat hindered by select product availability, we expect to continue setting the standard in the world of virtual golf with further hardware and software innovations arriving in 2025.”

Operations:

Gross margin for 2024 improved to 66.7% as compared to 61.9% in 2023. 2024’s loss from operations was 75% lower at ($2.1) million as compared to ($8.7) million in 2023. 2024 operating expenses declined by 22% or $4.7 million. These improvements were driven by implementing better cost controls, reducing discretionary spending and achieving greater productivity through enhanced operational efficiencies.

2024 SG&A expenses declined by 40%, or $4.4 million, in 2024 as compared to 2023. Non-cash stock compensation expense for the year was $658,000. Cash flow used in operations was $4.0 million in 2024, versus $6.1 million in 2023, an improvement of over 35%. TruGolf ended 2024 with $10.9 million in cash on the balance sheet.

As previously disclosed, on October 2, 2024, the Company received a delist determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) related to its failure to maintain stockholders’ equity for continued listing. The Company has requested a hearing to appeal the delist determination, which has been scheduled for May 15, 2025.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing of new franchise openings during 2025. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

Contact: Michael Bacal
               mbacal@darrowir.com 
               917-886-9071

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
       
ASSETS        
         
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $10,882,077  $3,297,564 
Restricted cash  -   2,100,000 
Marketable investment securities  -   2,478,953 
Accounts receivable, net  1,399,153   2,398,872 
Inventory, net  2,349,345   2,119,084 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  116,619   262,133 
Other current assets  45,737   - 
Total Current Assets  14,792,930   12,656,606 
         
Property and equipment, net  143,852   234,308 
Capitalized software development costs, net  1,540,121   - 
Right-of-use assets  634,269   972,663 
Other long-term assets  31,023   1,905,983 
         
Total Assets $17,142,195  $15,769,560 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,819,702  $2,059,771 
Deferred revenue  3,113,010   1,704,224 
Notes payable, current portion  10,001   9,425 
Notes payable to related parties, current portion  2,937,000   1,237,000 
Line of credit, bank  802,738   802,738 
Margin line of credit account  -   1,980,937 
Convertible notes payable  -   954,622 
Dividend notes payable  4,023,923   - 
Derivative liability  -   - 
Accrued interest  661,376   459,872 
Accrued and other current liabilities  999,307   1,125,495 
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger  45,008   - 
Lease liability, current portion  363,102   334,255 
Total Current Liabilities  15,775,167   10,668,339 
         
Non-current Liabilities:        
Notes payable, net of current portion  9,732   2,402,783 
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion  624,000   861,000 
PIPE loan payable, net  4,068,953   - 
Dividend notes payable  -   4,023,923 
Gross sales royalty payable  1,000,000   1,000,000 
Lease liability, net of current portion  305,125   668,228 
Other liabilities  -   63,015 
         
Total Liabilities  21,782,977   19,687,288 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ Deficit:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively  -   - 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:        
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 26,120,545 and 13,098 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  2,612   120 
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  172   - 
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively  (2,037,000)  (2,037,000)
Additional paid-in capital  18,548,931   10,479,738 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  -   (1,662)
Accumulated deficit  (21,155,497)  (12,358,924)
   (4,640,782)  (3,917,728)
         
Total Stockholders’ Deficit  (4,640,782)  (3,917,728)
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $17,142,195  $15,769,560 


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  For the  For the 
  Year Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
       
Revenue, net $21,858,864  $20,583,851 
Cost of revenue  7,271,512   7,825,768 
Total gross profit  14,587,352   12,758,083 
         
Operating expenses:        
Royalties  706,214   709,640 
Salaries, wages and benefits  9,314,415   9,681,323 
Selling, general and administrative  6,669,684   11,027,332 
Total operating expenses  16,690,313   21,418,295 
         
Loss from operations  (2,102,962)  (8,660,212)
         
Other (expenses) income:        
Interest income  106,400   108,011 
Interest expense  (6,932,618)  (1,730,908)
Gain on fair value adjustment  142,319   - 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (270,594)  - 
Gain on investment  262,035   - 
Total other expense  (6,692,458)  (1,622,897)
         
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes  (8,795,420)  (10,283,109)
         
Provision for income taxes  -   - 
Net loss $(8,795,420) $(10,283,109)
         
Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted $(0.76) $(857.35)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted  11,634,761   11,994 



TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  For the  For the 
  Year Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31, 2024  December 31, 2023 
       
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(8,795,420) $(10,283,109)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  607,415   58,641 
Amortization of convertible notes original issue discount  728,278   97,111 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  338,394   298,208 
Change in fair value of derivative liability  142,319     
Fair value of warrants in excess of fair value of debt  -   93,530 
Bad debt expense  767,913   681,479 
Change in OCI  1,662   - 
Stock issued for services  119,959   5,872,529 
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion  700,821   - 
Stock options issued to employees  538,323   - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Marketable investment securities  -   12,530 
Accounts receivable, net  231,806   (1,335,714)
Inventory, net  (230,261)  2,396 
Prepaid expenses  145,514   (114,385)
Capitalized software, net  (2,070,742)  - 
Other current assets  (45,737)  17,840 
Other assets  13,662   (1,905,983)
Accounts payable  494,215   596,434 
Deferred revenue  1,408,786   (1,008,296)
Accrued interest payable  201,504   615,582 
Accrued and other current liabilities  (634,557)  374,819 
Other liabilities  (63,015)  63,015 
Lease liability  (334,256)  (269,848)
Net cash used in operating activities  (5,733,416)  (6,133,221)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  -   (127,413)
Purchase of short-term investments  -   (2,493,145)
Sale of short-term investments  2,478,953   - 
         
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  2,478,953   (2,620,558)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount  8,902,681   - 
Proceeds from loan payable – related party  2,000,000   - 
Proceeds from investment fund (PIPE)  2,112,560   - 
Cash acquired in Merger  103,818   - 
Debt refinance conversion  192,787   - 
Proceeds from line of credit  -   1,980,937 
Proceeds from notes payable  -   2,433,059 
Proceeds from convertible notes  -   185,500 
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan  (1,947,787)  - 
Repayments of line of credit  (1,980,937)  - 
Repayments of loans assumed in Merger  (100,000)  - 
Repayments of notes payable  (9,146)  (107,569)
Repayments of notes payable - related party  (535,000)  (37,000)
Dividends paid  -   40,150 
         
Net cash provided by financing activities  8,738,976   4,495,077 
         
Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash  5,484,513   (4,258,702)
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year  5,397,564   9,656,266 
         
Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $10,882,077  $5,397,564 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Cash paid for:        
Interest $923,975  $1,115,332 
Income taxes $-  $- 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Derivative liability related to warrants $142,319  $- 
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock $5,832,600  $- 
Convertible notes exchanged for PIPE note $2,419,622  $- 
Class A Common Stock exchanged in Merger $3,854,573  $- 
Class A Common Stock issued in Merger $1,154  $- 
Class B Common Stock issued in Merger $172  $- 
Termination of loan payable $1,875,000  $- 
Conversion of dividend note payable and accrued interest $-  $3,925,273 
Conversion of note payable to line of credit $-  $257,113 
Warehouse lease $-  $537,994 


