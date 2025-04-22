Purpose Investments Announces Risk Rating Change for Purpose Global Innovators Fund

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose” or “Purpose Investments”) announced today that it has changed the risk rating for Purpose Global Innovators Fund (TSX: PINV, the “Fund”) from “medium” to “medium-to-high.” This change is a result of the risk rating methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the periodic review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies, or management of the Fund as a result. The change in the risk rating will be reflected in the Fund’s offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $22 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

For further information, please email us at: info@purposeinvest.com

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

