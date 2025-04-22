|Company announcement no. 19 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
22 April 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 16
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,934,865
|221.7348
|650,761,750
|14 April 2025
|50,000
|207.4994
|10,374,970
|15 April 2025
|50,000
|213.7504
|10,687,520
|16 April 2025
|50,000
|213.7017
|10,685,085
|17 April 2025
|18 April 2025
|Total accumulated over week 16
|150,000
|211.6505
|31,747,575
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,084,865
|221.2445
|682,509,325
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.358% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment