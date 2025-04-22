Equinor ASA: Notice of annual general meeting 14 May 2025

The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 15:00 CEST. The annual general meeting will be held in Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally.

Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM for all shareholders. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.

Please see detailed information in the attached notice of the annual general meeting.

Further information is also to be found on www.equinor.com/agm

(http://www.equinor.com/agm)

Investor contact: Erik Gonder

+47 995 62 611

ergon@equinor.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment