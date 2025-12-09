Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October 2025 to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 1 December to 5 December 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,607,031 own shares at an average price of NOK 233.3454 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 1 December OSE 321,412 232.3468 74,679,049.68 CEUX TQEX 2 December OSE 329,000 230.8408 75,946,623.20 CEUX TQEX 3 December OSE 314,619 233.7824 73,552,384.91 CEUX TQEX 4 December OSE 321,000 235.2465 75,514,126.50 CEUX TQEX 5 December OSE 321,000 234.5830 75,301,143.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,607,031 233.3454 374,993,327.29 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 6,461,202 240.2971 1,552,608,317.19 CEUX TQEX Total 6,461,202 240.2971 1,552,608,317.19 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 8,068,233 238.9125 1,927,601,644.48 CEUX TQEX Total 8,068,233 238.9125 1,927,601,644.48





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 52,083,205 own shares, corresponding to 2.04% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 41,390,543 own shares, corresponding to 1.62% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

