Amesite Announces NurseMagic™ Meets HIPAA Requirements for Individuals Users, in Addition to Enterprises

DETROIT, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced NurseMagic™ now meets HIPAA requirements for all users. This extension ensures that all usage—individual or enterprise—meets regulatory standards for handling sensitive healthcare information. Amesite announced that it met HIPAA requirements for enterprises late last year, and subsequently reported increased sales in B2B.

To meet HIPAA requirements, care providers are required to execute a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with their software vendors. NurseMagic™ now provides a BAA for all users, whether licenses are purchased by enterprises or by individuals. Any provider can confidently enter patient details or other personally identifiable health information (PHI) into NurseMagic™’s safe, secure environment. Users can copy and paste documentation produced with NurseMagic™ into any electronic medical record (EMR) system, enabling them to take advantage of NurseMagic™’s AI capabilities, no matter their current software infrastructure.

“Meeting HIPAA requirements for all of our users is a natural extension of what we’ve already provided to enterprise customers,” said Kalie Wortinger, Senior Manager of Engineering at Amesite. “We operate in a highly regulated industry, where protecting sensitive data is essential. This expansion reinforces our commitment to trust, privacy, and long-term value—for individual users, organizations, and their patients.”

“We believe that NurseMagic™'s usage by professionals in more than 130 different roles—from Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners to Paramedics, Medical Directors, and Hospital Managers—demonstrates the real-world impact of our solution in empowering healthcare workers to enhance care delivery, and meet diverse demands in the industry,” said Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager at Amesite.

“We believe we have good traction in both B2B and B2C sales, growing our user base and building recurring revenue. As Amesite's AI tools are deployed across healthcare, we expect to lead the industry in reducing documentation burden and improving care team efficiency,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite.

Amesite launched NurseMagic™ less than a year ago in June of 2024, leveraging its successes globally in academic and business segments, and quickly generated users across all 50 U.S. States and 21 countries. The app has garnered top reviews and testimonials. Amesite has since announced successful launches of Automated Enterprise Sales Flow, Enterprise Sales to Large Franchisees and Paid Consumer Subscriptions. The healthcare software-as-a-service market is expected to reach a revenue of over $90 Billion by 2033, at nearly 11% CAGR.

For more information on NurseMagic™, visit www.nursemagic.ai

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.



