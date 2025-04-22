Ronald Thompson Named Vice President of Telesat Government Solutions Growth

ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), today announced Ronald Thompson Jr., Colonel (retired), USAF, as Vice President of Telesat Government Solutions Growth. In this strategic role, Mr. Thompson will function as the chief growth officer, leading the business growth strategies and business development team for the company, with a mission of expanding the government user community for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Mr. Thompson offers a wealth of expertise, exceptional insight, and strong leadership gained throughout his distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, including 26 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Air Force, where he advanced through increasingly senior roles in space operations and space acquisition. Most recently, Mr. Thompson was Vice President of Business Development at LinQuest Corp where he drove business growth strategies for new and existing markets. He has previously held senior-level positions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, SSL Federal, MDA Information Systems LLC, and Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI).

Chuck Cynamon, President of Telesat Government Solutions, stated, “Ron’s expertise and wealth of experience will be invaluable to us as we expand and enhance our mission-critical LEO SATCOM solutions for our government partners. Respected and trusted throughout the industry, his leadership will be instrumental as we bring our transformative Telesat Lightspeed services to the U.S. government’s military, intelligence, and civil agencies.”

“It is an honor to join such an exceptional team, dedicated to delivering an advanced LEO constellation that ensures unmatched security, flexibility and resiliency for government and defense operations,” said Ron Thompson. "I look forward to cultivating relationships with the U.S. government and Allies to support the mission of adopting strategic communication systems.”

About Telesat Government Solutions

Telesat U.S. Services, LLC (dba Telesat Government Solutions) is a wholly-owned, U.S.-incorporated subsidiary of leading satellite operator Telesat. Telesat Government Solutions provides reliable and secure global communications networks that the U.S. Government and allies require and the information superiority and mission assurance they demand. Telesat Government Solutions offers resilient infrastructure and real-time operations management, leveraging the most cutting-edge satellite technologies.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

