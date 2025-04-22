Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches a Two-Phase Exploration Work at Timarighine

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: MCC) ("Morocco Strategic Minerals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the launch of a two-phase exploration program on its Timarighine property, where it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest.

Exploration Program

This exploration initiative follows a recent site visit and preliminary investigation at the Timarighine property. Trench #1 was excavated perpendicular to a sub-vertical mineralized structure, interpreted to extend approximately 1 kilometer in length. Sampling along this trench has identified significant sulfides mineralization (figure 1) within a stockwork system of dykes, characterized predominantly by quartz, carbonates, iron oxides, hematite and pyrite, with minor chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite—minerals often associated with gold mineral systems.

A total of nine grab samples were taken from the subvertical main structure with visible mineralization at shallow depths between 8 to 10 meters from the surface. They were assayed at African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples were analyzed for copper and returned values between 0.78 to 8.14% Cu. This type mineralization will serve as the focus for the forthcoming exploration efforts.

Phase One, is expected to be completed before the end of April 2025 and consists in deepening existing trenches using mechanical excavators and dewatering pumps to access fresher, less-weathered dyke. A systematic horizontal channel sampling program will be conducted along the exposed mineralized structures to evaluate grade continuity and distribution. A local contractor has been hired to carry out this phase of the program.

Following the completion of trenching and surface sampling, Phase Two will initiate a maiden diamond drilling campaign totaling between 1,000 and 2,000 meters. This phase aims to further delineate the mineralized zones at depth and evaluate the project's broader potential. The drilling program will be supervised by independent geological consulting firm GoldMinds Geoservices, with technical oversight provided on-site to ensure full compliance with National Instrument 43-101 reporting standards.





Figure 1: The main structure showing sulfide mineralization.

About the Timarighine Copper Property

The Timarighine copper prospect is located in the Tazzarine rural commune within the Tazarine caïdat, Agdez district, Zagoura province, in Morocco's Drâa-Tafilalet region. Situated approximately 13 km northwest of Tazarine village, the property lies along the southern slopes of the Jbel Saghro in the eastern Anti-Atlas, an area renowned for copper mineralization, including the nearby Oumjrane deposit. Access to the site is available via national road R108, between Nkob and Tazarine, followed by a direct track to the Timarighine area. Covering approximately 64 km², the property comprises four contiguous exploration permits (3842563, 3842734, 3842735, and 3842736).

The Timarighine property lies within an east-west trending depression on the southern front of the Precambrian-aged Saghro massif. Copper mineralization occurs along two parallel vein structures, known locally as "iron cap" zones, marked by extensive alteration zones with hematite and goethite iron oxides. The mineralized structures are characterized by a shear system oriented NNE-SSW and feature local stockwork zones of brecciated carbonate-quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets. The two main mineralized veins extend approximately 650 meters and 300 meters in length, with variable widths up to 5 meters (Figure 1: Aerial View of Main Mineralized Structures). High-grade copper identified within these zones also hints at significant primary sulfide mineralization potential at depth, underscoring Timarighine’s status as a high-value copper exploration target.





Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release have been reviewed by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Assurance

All grab samples were sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples were analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples with above 5% Cu content were reanalyzed using titration method.

About Morocco Strategic Minerals

Morocco Strategic Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Contact Information

Pierre-Olivier Goulet Guy Goulet Vice-President Corporate President and CEO Development Email: Email: pogoulet@moroccosm.com ggoulet@moroccosm.com 1-450-821-5270 1-514-294-7000

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "will be," "expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f94ad610-d100-4444-8649-d77bb14225a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe50c80b-a348-42f0-a95b-85574310aa8d