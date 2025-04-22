IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Dr. Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf Company Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The GotStocks Podcast shines a spotlight on the small-cap sector through in-depth interviews with executives leading promising companies poised for significant growth. The latest episode features Dr. Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer committed to enhancing player performance through innovative design.

To start the interview, Campbell discussed Newton Golf’s mission and vision.

“Newton Golf Company is a golf equipment company, but I like to think of it as a technology company. At our core, we have truly technically differentiated products. In fact, that’s why we rebranded to Newton Golf Company—after Sir Isaac Newton, who is known as the father of physics,” he said. “In all our products, it’s physics first, not gimmicks. That’s what truly differentiates us from the rest of the industry.”

Campbell next provided details regarding the company’s recent milestones, including achieving 887% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024.

“Our biggest revenue driver in 2024 was the introduction of the Newton Motion driver shaft—a truly differentiated product. There are a couple of other drivers, too. I mentioned the rebranding of the company, and we’re building that brand through an omni-channel marketing strategy where we've done paid television and social media advertising. We're building multiple channels for selling the brand, promoting the brand, but also supporting a diverse revenue stream.”

“The great thing about manufacturing and volume is that as you increase the volume, your cost per unit goes down. There are three major components of cost. First is the material cost, which is about 30% and scales linearly. Second is the building that you manufacture in and all the utilities and insurance. Those costs are fixed. If I go from producing 10,000 shafts to 20,000 shafts, that contribution is cut in half. Similarly, with labor, you don’t need to double the labor to double the volume. The increased volume gives a much lower cost per unit, and that’s why our gross margin is improving. Our target margin for 2025 is 80%.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Dr. Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf Company, to learn more about the company’s expansion strategy, including promoting adoption of its products on the PGA and LPGA tours.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.gotstocks.net

About Newton Golf

Newton Golf harnesses the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, the company’s rebranding reflects its commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of its design process, Newton Golf creates precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. The company’s mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NewtonGolfIR.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

