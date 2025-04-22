Atsign Unveils Invisible SSH, Powered by NoPorts, Fortifying Security Against Emerging Vulnerabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the leader in pre-emptive security solutions, today announced Invisible SSH, leveraging the groundbreaking NoPorts technology. This advancement renders Secure Shell (SSH) connections invisible to external threats by eliminating the need for open ports, effectively neutralizing the attack surface and providing a robust defense against pre-authentication attacks, including zero-day vulnerabilities, such as the recently disclosed critical flaw in Erlang/OTP SSH.

Traditional SSH relies on open ports, creating potential entry points for malicious actors. The newly discovered CVE-2025-32433 vulnerability in Erlang/OTP SSH, with a maximum severity score, underscores the inherent risks associated with this conventional approach. By eliminating open ports, NoPorts makes SSH invisible, ensuring that even if underlying SSH implementations contain vulnerabilities, they cannot be exploited from the network, offering a critical layer of pre-emptive security.

“The increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks demand a paradigm shift in how we approach security,” said Colin Constable, CTO at Atsign. “The recent critical vulnerability in Erlang/OTP SSH is a stark reminder that relying on patching alone is a reactive measure. Our Invisible SSH, powered by NoPorts, offers a proactive and fundamental security advantage by making the connection point invisible in the first place. This eliminates the network attack vector, providing peace of mind regardless of underlying software vulnerabilities.”

Atsign’s NoPorts establishes secure, peer-to-peer connections without requiring any inbound ports to be open on firewalls or routers. This innovative approach creates an inherently more secure environment for remote access and management. By making SSH invisible, organizations can significantly reduce their risk exposure and enhance their overall security posture.

Key benefits of Atsign’s Invisible SSH powered by NoPorts include:

Pre-emptive Security - Protects against both known and zero-day vulnerabilities in SSH implementations, as there are no open doors for attackers to exploit.

Simplified Security Management - Reduces the complexity of managing firewall rules and port forwarding, streamlining security operations.

Enhanced Privacy - Prevents port scanning and enumeration attempts, making the presence of an SSH service undetectable.

Prevents port scanning and enumeration attempts, making the presence of an SSH service undetectable. Seamless Integration - Can be implemented with existing SSH clients and servers with minimal configuration changes.



The recent disclosure of the critical Erlang/OTP SSH vulnerability highlights the urgent need for solutions like NoPorts.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating attack network surfaces. Built on Atsign's atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

