Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA); Driven Bands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN); Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART); and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

If you have held BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) shares continuously since on or shortly after its September 26, 2024 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bioage-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? BioAge completed its initial public offering on September 27, 2024, selling 12.65 million shares at $18 per share. However, less than three months later, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after liver transaminitis was observed in some subjects receiving azelapgrag. In response to the news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.



Following this news, a federal securities fraud class action complaint was filed in which it is alleged that BioAge and ten of its Officers and Directors made materially false and/or misleading statements in its initial public offering concerning its STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial and that these investors sustained damages as a result thereof.

Specifically, it is alleged that BioAge’s final prospectus for its IPO represented the significance and benefits of azelaprag for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Defendants touted BioAge’s lead product candidate azelaprag in connection with the Company’s ongoing STRIDES with expectations of topline results in 2025. Defendants also mentioned its collaboration with Lilly’s Chorus clinical development organization who would be advising and assisting on all aspects of the STRIDES trial design and execution. Defendants further discussed the potential for a second Phase 2 clinical trial combining azelaprag and semaglutide to treat obesity in individuals ages 18 years and older. Therefore, the initial public offering represented to the public that there were no safety concerns and the Company expected top line results and to meet its primary endpoint goals in connection with its STRIDES clinical trial. Contrary to these representations, BioAge discontinued the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after several subjects showed elevated levels of liver enzymes warning of potential organ damage. As a result, Defendants discontinued the clinical trial and halted further enrollment. Given the fact that Defendants failure to disclose the potential for liver transaminitis in any of its previous clinical Phase 1 trials and various preclinical tox studies, Defendants’ statements in BioAge’s registration statement were allegedly false and/or materially misleading at the time of the initial public offering.

What You Can Do Now? Current BioAge shareholders who have held BioAge shares since on or shortly after its September 26, 2024 IPO, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/bioage-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #BioAge $BIOA

Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A securities fraud class action complaint against Driven Brands Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) has survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss the complaint.

If you have held Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares continuously since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers and directors, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands’ ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands’ car wash business segment.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that the allegations in the plaintiff’s underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

WHAT TO DO NOW: If you are a current Driven Brands shareholder who has held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/driven-brands-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $DRVN #DrivenBrands

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Monolithic have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders who have held shares of the Company’s stock since prior to February 8, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate, at no cost to them whatsoever. Click here to learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares since prior to February 8, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #MonolithicPower #MPWR $MPWR

