Obagi Medical Announces the Launch of Retinol + PHA Refining Night Cream

A Scientific Breakthrough in Skin Renewal: A Clinically Proven Dual-Action, Slow-Release, Overnight Skin Renewal Cream for a Resurfaced, Smoother, and More Even-Looking Complexion





NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical ("Obagi"), the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024* and a subsidiary of Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), proudly introduces its latest breakthrough: Retinol + PHA Refining Night Cream. This advanced formulation is engineered to optimize skin renewal by leveraging the efficacy of Entrapped Retinol with the scientifically proven gentle exfoliating properties of Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) Gluconolactone. This synergistic combination enhances cell turnover while reinforcing the skin barrier, resulting in a visibly refined, smoother, and more even complexion.

Expanding on Obagi’s trusted retinol portfolio, this innovative formula incorporates PHA—a next-generation exfoliant with a larger molecular structure than Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs). This distinction allows for effective resurfacing with minimal irritation, making it ideal for individuals seeking to improve skin texture and tone while maintaining hydration and skin barrier integrity. Additionally, the formula features Entrapped Retinol, a slow-release delivery technology that gradually delivers retinol into multiple layers of the skin over time. This controlled release helps maximize efficacy while minimizing the irritation commonly associated with vitamin A products. The result is an effective yet gentle introduction to retinol, suitable for beginners and those with sensitive skin who may struggle with stronger retinoids.

“Patient compliance is the key to achieving visible results. By using a slow-release, encapsulated retinol combined with a gentle exfoliating and hydrating PHA, this formula makes it easier for patients to tolerate nightly use,” said Dr. Suzan Obagi, Chief Medical Director at Obagi. “As a result, they may experience improved skin texture and a noticeable reduction in blemishes.”

Retinol + PHA Refining Night Cream is fortified with eight additional dermatologically recognized ingredients to support hydration, minimize irritation, and enhance skin resilience. These ingredients include:

Sodium Hyaluronate – A potent humectant that deeply hydrates and retains moisture.

Vitamin E (Tocopherol) – A powerful antioxidant that shields against oxidative stress while nourishing the skin.

Squalane – A bio-compatible lipid that enhances hydration, reinforces the skin barrier, and improves texture.

Glycerin – A clinically proven hydrating agent that maintains moisture balance and supports skin resilience.

A four-week clinical study demonstrated the efficacy of Retinol + PHA Refining Night Cream, with participants experiencing significant improvements in skin texture and tone, including:

29% increase in skin smoothness*

10% improvement in skin tone evenness*

90% of users reporting visibly smoother skin texture*

90% observing a reduction in the appearance of blemishes*

“At Obagi, our mission is to transform skin. We wanted to create a retinol solution that delivers real results while being accessible to those with sensitive skin, blemish concerns, or who aren’t ready for higher-strength retinoids," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer of Obagi. "This formula was designed with both professionals and their patients in mind—addressing unmet needs with a gentle yet effective approach. We’re thrilled to report that our clinical data found that in just eight weeks, there was a 2.3x increase in the number of participants who felt comfortable in their own skin.”

The Retinol + PHA Refining Night Cream, priced at $135 is now available through partnering professional channels. They will be available for customers to purchase on Obagi.com on 5.5.2025.

*Results based on a 2024-2025 8-week clinical test. Data on file at Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC.

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,* Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. The brand continues to lead in physician-recommended skincare solutions and is recognized as the #1 Physician-Recommended Brand for At-Home Skincare Products for Hyperpigmentation, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, and Sagging Skin & Loss of Elasticity.** More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com .

*Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., According to Kline’s 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.)

**According to Kline’s Physician- Dispensed Skin Care: U.S. Perception and Satisfaction Survey 2023.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

