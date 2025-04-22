Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands Global Reach with Latin American Spanish Language Integration into Drug Screening System

Company expands Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System multilingual capabilities to meet growing demand across Latin American Spanish-speaking markets

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the integration of Latin American Spanish into its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System (the “System”). The enhancement allows users to operate the System in English, Arabic, and Latin American Spanish, extending the platform’s usability across diverse, international settings.

Spanish is the fourth most spoken language in the world and the second most spoken language in the U.S. It is the official language in over 20 countries, including the majority of countries in Latin America, and is spoken by over 500 million people globally1. By incorporating Latin American Spanish into the System, INBS strengthens its support for Spanish-speaking markets and regional distribution partners. This update increases accessibility for end-users across North America, Central America, South America, and Europe, aligning with the Company’s strategic growth plans.

“As we see increased interest from Spanish-speaking distributors and companies, we must ensure our solution remains accessible and relevant to these markets. Integrating Latin American Spanish into our System is a key step toward opening new opportunities for future growth,” said Harry Simeonidis, President & CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “As demand grows, so does the value of business localization. Our product stands out in the market by offering local language capabilities, something most solutions don’t provide. It’s a clear differentiator.”

The Latin American drug screening market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2030, driven by increasing public safety initiatives and growing demand for workplace compliance programs2. In Europe, Spain’s drug testing market is expected to reach USD 368.4 million by 20303, reflecting similar trends in regulation and adoption. INBS’ multilingual capabilities position the Company to better serve evolving testing needs through an intuitive, localized platform experience.

This development forms part of the Company’s major multilingual system upgrade announced earlier this year. The complete multilingual upgrade will support multiple languages spoken across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, making the System accessible to over 4 billion speakers worldwide4. The added capability supports a broader growth strategy to expand on a foundation of over 400 accounts across 19 countries and to penetrate new markets and regions. The Latin American Spanish enhancement is a key development milestone as the Company prepares to enter the multi-billion-dollar U.S. market this year, following its FDA 510(k) submission in December 2024.

