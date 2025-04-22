Webus International Limited Announces Strategic Expansion into Japan with New Osaka Subsidiary

Hangzhou, CHINA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (“Webus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETO), a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services worldwide, today announced plans to establish a new subsidiary in Osaka, Japan, marking a significant milestone in the Company's global expansion strategy.

Webus has signed strategic cooperation agreements with leading local accommodation operators in Osaka, including a comprehensive property management company with approximately $500 million in assets under management. The Company's expansion includes establishing an Osaka headquarters, acquiring land for coastal resorts and boutique accommodations, developing homestay hotels and luxury resorts, creating cultural tourism packages, and building a dedicated vehicle fleet with local drivers—ensuring quality control in this high-demand market.

The property management company's business encompasses land acquisition, house construction and trading, as well as rental and homestay hotel operation, providing Webus with extensive resources across the entire real estate value chain. The Japanese tourism market is booming, with Osaka's GDP growing approximately 4% last year and 28 daily direct flights operating between Shanghai and Osaka alone, attracting visitors from China, Europe, and North America.

"After evaluating the market in Japan, I've witnessed the extraordinary opportunity in Osaka," said Nan Zheng, CEO of Webus. "By establishing our own accommodations and transportation resources in this booming market, we ensure reliable, high-quality services year-round, especially during peak seasons."

The Company will leverage its "Wetour" brand for the Japanese market, focusing on mid-to-high-end tourism with boutique groups and private tours offering in-depth cultural experiences for international tourists.

Osaka is poised for additional growth. In 2023, Osaka welcomed 15.6 million international tourists, surpassing its 2019 peak, with spending of $22.67 billion. Nationally, Japan hosted 36.9 million visitors in 2024, spending JPY 8 trillion ($51.2 billion), contributing 7.5% to GDP, with 2025 projections targeting 40 million visitors and JPY 9–10 trillion, and a 2030 goal of 60 million and JPY 15 trillion (JNTO, Statista).

About Webus International Limited

Webus International Limited is a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services worldwide. Through our innovative "Mobility-as-a-Service" (MaaS) model, we deliver exceptional personalized transportation experiences with our extensive fleet of luxury vehicles and professional chauffeurs worldwide.

Our flagship brand “Wetour” specializes in customized travel services, offering airport transfers, intercity transportation, private guided tours, and luxury chartered services for both leisure and business travelers. Leveraging proprietary technology, our platform integrates real-time AI support with 24/7 multilingual itinerary management, ensuring seamless mobility solutions across all international destinations we serve. For more information, please visit our website at www.webus.vip or www.wetourglobal.com.

