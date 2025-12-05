Webus International Limited Issues Clarification on Previous Announcement Related to Expedia Group

New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (“Webus” or the “Company”) provides the following clarification regarding a press release on October 21, 2025, titled "Webus International Limited to Expand Wetour's Expedia TAAP Partnership with Integration of Expedia Group's Newly Announced AI Trip Planner and APIs." (the “Press Release”):

The Press Release contains inaccurate descriptions of the scope of Webus’ relationship with Expedia Group, which Webus now seeks to clarify as follows:

Webus’ previous engagement with Expedia Group was limited exclusively to its participation in the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP).

Webus has never had access to Expedia Group’s Smart Trip AI™, B2B APIs, or any other proprietary AI technologies or trademarks nor were Webus and Expedia Group engaged in negotiations to permit such access.

References to an “expanded partnership” or any technical integration were inaccurate and did not correctly depicted the nature of the relationship.

Expedia Group has notified Webus that its access to the TAAP Program was terminated effective November 10, 2025.

Webus acknowledges this notice and will ensure all future communications accurately represent the scope of its business relationships.

About Webus International Limited (NASDAQ: WETO)

Webus International Limited (“WETO”) is a global TravelTech company providing AI-driven customized travel and digital mobility solutions for travelers. Through its flagship brand Wetour Travel Tech LLC and regional subsidiaries, WETO offers premium chauffeur services, personalized itineraries, and blockchain-enabled travel products across North America, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.wetourglobal.com.

