Webus International Limited Expands into the U.S. Outdoor Smart Equipment and Robotics Market

New York, NY, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) today announced that it is expanding into the U.S. outdoor smart sports equipment and robotics market through its U.S. subsidiary, Wetour Travel Tech LLC, as part of the Company’s broader evolution toward AI-powered intelligent hardware and systems.

The initiative is expected to focus on smart outdoor sports equipment, wearable robotic systems, and intelligent mobility solutions designed for real-world environments such as hiking, skiing, long-distance travel, and adventure sports. Initial product directions are expected to include AI-enabled wearable devices, smart vision equipment, and robotic-assisted mobility systems.

A High-Growth Market at the Intersection of Outdoor, AI, and Robotics

The U.S. outdoor recreation market is one of the largest lifestyle markets globally, while adjacent sectors—wearable technology, robotics, and edge AI—are experiencing sustained double-digit growth. The convergence of these segments is creating a new generation of intelligent outdoor equipment that emphasizes performance, safety, autonomy, and real-time decision-making in non-controlled environments.

Webus believes this intersection represents a long-term growth opportunity as consumers increasingly adopt intelligent, on-device solutions that operate reliably beyond traditional indoor or urban settings.

Built on Proven Travel and Mobility Operating Experience

Webus enters this market with years of operational experience in global travel and mobility technology. Through its existing platforms, the Company has managed complex real-world scenarios involving transportation logistics, safety, timing, and user experience optimization across multiple regions.

This background provides Webus with a differentiated advantage in designing intelligent systems that must perform consistently in dynamic, unpredictable environments—capabilities that translate directly to outdoor smart equipment and robotic-assisted mobility.

U.S.-Led Product Definition with Global Manufacturing Execution

The Company’s strategy emphasizes U.S. market-led product definition, including localization around consumer preferences, ergonomics, and industrial design, combined with globally optimized manufacturing and supply chain execution.

Webus believes that aligning U.S.-driven design and branding with scalable, cost-efficient global manufacturing is critical to building competitive intelligent hardware products capable of long-term commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Webus International Limited

Webus International Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) is a global TravelTech company providing AI-driven customized travel and digital mobility solutions for global travelers. Through its flagship brand Wetour Travel Tech LLC and regional subsidiaries, WETO offers premium chauffeur services, personalized itineraries, and blockchain-enabled travel products across North America, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.wetourglobal.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Annabelle Li

Investor Relations – Webus International Limited

Email: ir.annabelle@webus.vip