Birchtech Applauds EPA and President Donald J. Trump’s Proclamation Supporting American Clean Coal

President Grants Two-Year Exemption from Biden-Era Clean Power Plan 2.0 Requirements on Coal Plants

CORSICANA, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today issued a statement in strong support of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and President Donald J. Trump’s recent Proclamation, which grants a two-year exemption to certain coal-fired power plants from compliance with the updated Mercury Air Toxics Standards (“MATS”) introduced under the Biden Administration’s Clean Power Plan 2.0 in 2024.

This action aims to safeguard national energy security and ensure the continued operation of critical power generation facilities through at least 2029.

Following the EPA’s March 12, 2025, announcement reconsidering the MATS rule—a move previously endorsed by Birchtech—President Trump signed a Proclamation on April 8, 2025, exempting specific stationary sources, identified in Annex I of the Proclamation, from the enhanced emissions requirements finalized on May 7, 2024. Known formally as the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Coal- and Oil-Fired Electric Utility Steam Generating Units Review of the Residual Risk and Technology Review (89 FR 38508), this rule, scheduled to be enforced beginning in July 2027,will not apply to the 47 power utilities named in the Annex for a two-year period from the scheduled 2027 compliance date.

These plants will continue to operate under the original 2011 MATS regulation, which mandates a 90% reduction in mercury emissions and significant reductions in other pollutants—recognized as one of the strictest environmental standards globally.

Birchtech CEO, Richard MacPherson, commented: “The United States already enforces the most stringent mercury regulations in the free world—rules that are successfully reducing emissions under the Trump Administration’s continued commitment to clean coal technologies.

“We commend EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Trump for this important decision, which allows 47 major coal plant owners and more than 60 plants —vital to maintaining grid stability—to remain online without being burdened by recently introduced regulatory add-ons. These plants have operated for approximately 10 years under the original MATS framework, contributing to improved air quality nationwide.

“Birchtech is proud to be a leader in this effort. We believe our SEA® technology is deployed by approximately 80% of the U.S. coal-fired fleet using sorbent-based mercury capture, helping reduce emissions and protect public health.

“This Proclamation is a major victory for the power sector and the American people. A number of the utilities listed are longtime Birchtech customers, benefiting from our innovative technologies and deep expertise. The extension ensures a longer operational runway for our core air quality business, which supports clean, reliable power for millions of Americans,” concluded MacPherson.

Under the two-year exemption, the 47 affected utilities remain subject to the original MATS regulations, which are widely regarded as the toughest of their kind globally. An additional two-year extension may be considered, though further details on potential additional extensions are pending.

Coal-fired generation currently accounts for approximately 16% of U.S. electricity production and continues to play a critical role in providing reliable, base-load power—especially amid growing energy demands.

With continuous monitoring and federal-state enforcement, the U.S. maintains global leadership in mercury capture and emissions control under its “Clean Coal Program,” ensuring environmental responsibility while securing the nation’s power supply.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s clean coal and clean water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

