Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 173.99 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rise in Chronic Illnesses and Drug Delivery Innovations | SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market was valued at USD 92.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 173.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The global peptide and anticoagulant drugs market is experiencing high growth led by rising chronic disorders, including cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and cancer. Advances in technologies in drug delivery and peptide synthesis are heightening the therapy outcomes and extending the treatment scopes. A heightened aging population, coupled with mounting preventive health consciousness, is accelerating anticoagulant therapies. Cumulatively, all these trends add up to continuously growing the market.





Get a Sample Report of Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6025

U.S. Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Insights

The U.S. Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market was estimated at USD 28.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 52.61 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States led the North American Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market in 2023, driven mainly by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and strong biopharmaceutical R&D spending. The nation's high usage of peptide-based treatments and new anticoagulants, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies and early FDA approvals, also contributed to its leading position in the region.

Key Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Companies Profiled in the Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Eliquis, Orencia)

Pfizer Inc. (Fragmin, Xeljanz)

Bayer AG (Xarelto, Kogenate)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Xarelto, Remicade)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Lixiana, Fycompa)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Pradaxa, Actilyse)

Daiichi Sankyo Company (Savaysa, Efient)

AmbioPharm, Inc. (Custom Peptide Synthesis Services, Generic Peptide APIs)

PolyPeptide Group AG (Goserelin, Leuprolide)

CordenPharma (GMP Peptide APIs, Peptide Drug Products)

Innopep Inc. (Custom Peptide Synthesis, Peptide Libraries)

Creative Peptides (Cosmetic Peptides, Therapeutic Peptides)

SB-PEPTIDE (Custom Peptide Synthesis, Peptide Process Development)

VarmX (VMX-C001, VMX-C002)

ExCulture (Anticoagulant Enzyme Products, Diagnostic Reagents)

Oxurion (fka ThromboGenics) (Jetrea, THR-149)

Alveron Pharma (Cyclodextrin-Based Anticoagulant Reversal Drug, Anticoagulant Platform Technology)

Cytovance Biologics (Microbial-Expressed Peptide Drugs, Mammalian-Expressed Peptide Drugs)

G.M. Collin (Bota-Peptides Serum, Diamond Cream Moisturizer)

Meitheal Pharmaceuticals (Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, Argatroban Injection)

Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 92.63 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 173.99 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Route of Administration, Parenteral Segment Dominates the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market

The parenteral segment dominated the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market with 28.36% market share in 2023, with its fast absorption of drugs, high bioavailability, and appropriateness for the delivery of peptide-based and anticoagulant therapies that are degraded in the gastrointestinal tract. The route is especially favored for acute and chronic diseases demanding instant therapeutic effect, including thrombosis and cardiovascular diseases. Clinics and hospitals largely depend on injectable forms for accuracy in dosing and controlled release. In addition, continuous advancements in injection technologies and patient-friendly delivery systems have continued to boost the use of parenteral drug administration in different treatment environments.

By Application, Anticoagulant Drugs Segment Shows Fastest Growth in the Market

The segment of anticoagulant drugs is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market during the forecast period based on the growing worldwide incidence of cardiovascular diseases, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and stroke. Population aging, greater prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, and a rising incidence of obesity are fueling increased demand for long-term anticoagulation therapy. Additionally, the advent of new oral anticoagulants (NOACs) such as apixaban and rivaroxaban transformed therapy through the provision of improved safer profiles, convenience of administration, and lower frequencies of monitoring. Ongoing clinical studies, additional indications, and facilitating government policies equally favor the fast growth of this segment.

By End-Users, Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominates the Market

The Hospitals and Clinics segment dominated the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market with 46.15% market share in 2023, as they are prime sites for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular, thrombotic, and chronic diseases necessitating anticoagulation and peptide-based therapy. Such facilities provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, specialized healthcare personnel, and access to a wide variety of therapies, contributing to improved patient outcomes. Also, the rising hospitalization rates for acute ailments and surgical procedures involving anticoagulant therapy further boosted segment growth. Robust reimbursement policies and extensive availability of branded drugs also contributed to this segment's dominant market position.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6025

Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Segmentation

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Mucosal

Other Routes of Administration

Injectable

By Application

Peptide Drugs Gastrointestinal Disorders Neurological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Cancer Other Applications

Anticoagulant Drugs Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Attack Stroke Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Other Applications



By End-Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Center

Diagnostic Centers

North America Dominates the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America led the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market with 40.13% market share in 2023 due to the high level of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, huge health spending, and well-developed drug development framework in the region. The availability of key biopharma companies, quick uptake of new therapeutic products, and enhanced regulatory pathways, such as fast-tracked FDA approvals, also reinforced its leadership.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market with 8.34% CAGR over the forecast period due to rising healthcare awareness, a fast-growing elderly population, and an escalating disease burden of thrombotic disorders. The growing biopharmaceutical sector, favorable government policies for generics and biosimilars, and enhanced access to healthcare services are driving growth.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends (2023) by Region

5.3 Healthcare Spending by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.4 Regulatory Approvals and Pipeline Drugs (2023-2032)

5.5 Treatment Adherence and Patient Compliance (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Route of Administration

8. Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Application

9. Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market by End-Users

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports by SNS Insider:

Biopharmaceuticals Market Analysis

Anticoagulation Market Outlook

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Trends

Drug Delivery Systems Market

Diabetes Drug Market Growth Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.