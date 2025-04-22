HYCU® Spotlighted Across 101 G2 Reports with Leadership Status in Six Categories

Boston, Massachusetts, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced HYCU was acknowledged as a leader by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, in six G2 Spring Reports including the Grid® Report for Database Backup | Spring 2025, Grid® Report for File Recovery | Spring 2025, Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) | Spring 2025, Grid® Report for Cloud Migration | Spring 2025, Grid® Report for SaaS Backup | Spring 2025, and Grid® Report for Server Backup | Spring 2025. Overall, HYCU was spotlighted across 101 G2 reports and won an impressive 39 badges, including recognition as Grid Leader - Enterprise for Server Backup, Grid Leader - Mid-Market for SaaS Backup, and Grid Leader - Small-Business for Database Backup and File Recovery.

HYCU was also recognized with regional leadership across EMEA and Europe in multiple categories, as well as earning distinctions for Best Support in Enterprise Server Backup, Easiest To Do Business with in Mid-Market Database Backup, and Highest User Adoption in Mid-Market for both File Recovery and DRaaS.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Grid and Index Reports related questions featured in the G2 review form.

As one verified user in the Manufacturing industry noted in a Five-Star Review on G2, “HYCU has unmatched ease of use, and the interface is excellent. The implementation team was great to work with and the process was very easy. Ongoing support has been fantastic, not that I have needed it very often. The amount of detail about any backup issue is detailed and easy to find.”

"Our customers continue to reward HYCU for high praise for delivering world-class customer service and satisfaction as well as for our technology innovations for hybrid cloud, public cloud, and SaaS data protection," said Brian Babineau, Chief Customer Officer, HYCU, Inc. "This newest recognition is a testament to the hard work of our outstanding engineering team and customer success organization. We continue to solve for many of the most complex and under served backup and recovery software challenges and it's truly rewarding to see the continued recognition. Thank you to G2, our loyal customers, and dedicated partners that acknowledge HYCU for making the difference that we do."

The Grid and Index Reports are based on ratings by business professionals. HYCU received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Results Index.

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to HYCU for appearing in our G2 Spring Reports, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

HYCU provides enterprise-class backup and recovery for the largest number of IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services in the industry. With HYCU R-Cloud, customers, SaaS companies, and service providers gain application-native backup and recovery that provides unparalleled simplicity and efficiency. HYCU R-Cloud continues to set the standard for SaaS data backup and protection for its ease of use and SaaS providers. HYCU R-Graph, a key component of HYCU R-Cloud, is the first visualization tool designed to provide visibility help visualize a company's entire data estate including on-premises, cloud and SaaS data. With an industry leading 91 NPS Score, HYCU customer success and support continues to lead the way in helping customers and partners exceed their core business objectives for enterprise-class data protection.

“Organizations are navigating a complex world of hybrid IT, juggling SaaS, cloud, and on-prem apps with limited visibility and rising security threats,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, SVP, Global Marketing. “They’re looking for simplicity, control, and peace of mind. That’s exactly where HYCU delivers, unifying backup and recovery, reducing tool sprawl, and helping IT teams stay resilient against ransomware, data loss, and compliance risks. These G2 recognitions reflect the real impact we’re making every day.”

Learn more about what users have to say about HYCU or leave your own review of HYCU on G2's HYCU review page.

For more information on HYCU, visit: www.hycu.com. For more information on HYCU, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business —including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.