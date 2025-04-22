AvePoint Adds New Data Security and Management Capabilities to the Elements Platform for MSPs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced new capabilities available in the AvePoint Elements Platform, empowering managed service providers (MSPs) to simplify user lifecycle management and unify device management across tenants with security and scale. Additional capabilities underscore AvePoint’s continued investment into its channel business, building upon the completed acquisition of Ydentic in January 2025 and release of the next-generation Elements platform in February 2025.

The managed security services market is expected to grow to $56.6 billion by 2027, with over 80% of MSPs currently offering managed detection and response services and virtually all planning to add these services to their portfolio. In partnership with AvePoint, MSPs can secure client data and build additional service offerings to tap into this rapidly expanding market opportunity.

“As technology advances and security challenges intensify, MSPs face increasing pressure to scale operations, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams,” said Scott Sacket, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy, AvePoint. “The newest additions to the AvePoint Elements Platform give MSPs and channel partners the edge they need to drive business growth and augment their service offerings – by securing, managing, and protecting clients’ critical business data.”

Two new management capabilities are generally available today in the AvePoint Elements Platform:

Simple, Secure User Lifecycle Management: The new User Lifecycle Management capabilities within the AvePoint Elements Platform address the complexities MSPs face in onboarding, security, and governance by automating user provisioning and management. This solution enables MSPs to enforce Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), revoke active sessions, and ensure secure, efficient user lifecycle management across all customer environments. Using intelligent automation and centralized management tools, MSPs can significantly reduce administrative overhead, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure robust security, ultimately accelerating profitability and efficiency.

Unified Device Management and Security: The new Device Management capabilities within the AvePoint Elements Platform provide centralized oversight of devices across multiple tenants, addressing the need for streamlined operations and reduced manual intervention for MSPs. This integration automates tasks such as configuring compliance policies, deploying applications, and enforcing security measures. Key capabilities include remote device wipes, defender scans, and policy synchronization, ensuring consistent security across tenants. With these advanced features, MSPs can enhance operational efficiency, maintain robust security, and scale their services seamlessly.



“AvePoint continues to develop solutions purpose-built for partners that benefit everyone who uses Microsoft technology,” Heather Deggans, VP ISV Partnerships at Microsoft. “With the latest enhancements to the AvePoint Elements Platform, partners can deliver more intelligent and proactive data security, governance and management strategies to their customers. This level of automation and efficiency in one single solution allows users to forge more effective and resilient digital workplaces and make the most of their Microsoft investments.”

