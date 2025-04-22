E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation Names Two New Half-Earth Scholars

Durham, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and the Half-Earth Project, proudly announce Isabel Diaz and Luis Mamani as the newest Half-Earth Scholars. These two outstanding scientists will join the Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program under the mentorship of Half-Earth Chair Alessandro Catenazzi.

Both Half-Earth Scholars hail from the Cusco Region of Peru, home of Machu Picchu and one of the most biodiverse and ecologically unique areas on the planet. Many of the species found here are endemic, found nowhere else in the world.

Diaz and Mamani exemplify the dedication and expertise that drive meaningful conservation science in this extraordinarily special place. Mamani, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Concepción in Chile, focuses on lizards' thermal and morphological diversity along altitudinal gradients, contributing vital insights into species adaptation and climate change resilience.

Diaz is a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University. She is investigating the dynamics of the amphibian-killing chytrid fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis in the Peruvian Andes, aiming to inform disease control and biodiversity stewardship strategies.

Their combined efforts in herpetology, conservation, and community collaboration represent the heart of the Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program, which aims to support scientists in places that are priorities for conservation to strengthen local involvement, help bridge critical gaps in representation, and amplify diverse voices in biodiversity research and conservation planning.

“It’s a real privilege to mentor Diaz and Mamani,” said Half-Earth Chair Alessandro Catenazzi. “Their enthusiasm, creativity, and deep commitment to biodiversity conservation are truly inspiring. I have seen them working in the field and pursuing novel and creative research on biogeography, community ecology, and species responses to global change. They are both doctoral candidates in the advanced stages of their dissertations. Supporting emerging scientists at this stage in their journey is one of the most rewarding parts of my work, and I’m excited to help them grow and contribute to preserving the biosphere.”

As members of the second cohort of the Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program, Diaz and Mamani represent the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s commitment to directly supporting research and scholarship in critical areas for biodiversity around the world. The first cohort was at the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Laboratory in Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique, led by Half-Earth Chair Piotr Naskrecki.

ADM, a global leader in human and animal nutrition, supports the Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program. Through ADM Cares, the company’s corporate social investment program, ADM directs funding to initiatives and organizations driving meaningful social, economic, and environmental progress.

“We are thrilled to welcome Diaz and Mamani as Half-Earth Scholars,” said Brooks Bonner, Program Director at the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation. “With the support of ADM, we are working with the next generation, bringing their unique insights and local expertise to biodiversity research and species conservation.”

"One of the important aspects of ADM Cares is helping create opportunities for individuals and providing access to programs that positively impact lives," said Jennifer Ballinger, Director, ADM Cares. "We are proud to support the Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program and to help create a pathway for Isabel and Luis to not only enhance their hands-on learning opportunities, but to build their academic skill sets while driving meaningful scientific research."

The Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program is a key component of the Half-Earth Project, which aims to inspire collective action to save the biosphere, the land, and the waters on which global biodiversity depends. By investing in emerging scientists around the world, the Half-Earth Chairs and Scholars program is fostering a global footprint of scientific leadership and community insight in support of the Half-Earth Project.

About the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s mission is to reimagine the way we care for our planet. The Foundation’s major initiative, the Half-Earth Project, is working to inspire informed collective action to save the biosphere. Visit www.eowilsonfoundation.org to learn more.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com .

Attachments