Harrison Ford Receives the Inaugural E.O. Wilson Legacy Award for Transformative Conservation Leadership

Chicago, IL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation has honored acclaimed actor, environmental advocate, and conservation leader Harrison Ford with the inaugural E.O. Wilson Legacy Award for Transformative Conservation Leadership at Half-Earth Day 2025, held at the Field Museum in Chicago.

Named in honor of one of the most influential naturalists of our time, the E.O. Wilson Legacy Award celebrates the extraordinary contributions of individuals who embody E.O. Wilson's inspirational legacy in conservation science, passion for biodiversity, and action on behalf of all species.

The award reflects E.O. Wilson’s profound conviction that “To strive against odds on behalf of all life would be humanity at its most noble,” and honors those who are working courageously to encourage and inform collective action to safeguard nature.

“Harrison has devoted his time and voice to environmental causes for over 30 years,” said Dr. Paula J. Ehrlich, President and CEO of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation. “His life is a testimony to the conviction that successful conservation efforts require not only scientific understanding but also the ability to translate complex ecological concepts into compelling public narratives that inspire action and advance enduring conservation policy.”

A lifelong conservation advocate, Ford has served as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for Conservation International for over 25 years and has been an outspoken global voice for biodiversity and climate action. His environmental leadership exemplifies the spirit of the E.O. Wilson Legacy Award, bridging science and storytelling to inspire a planet-wide commitment to protect nature.

The bronze award medal, designed by sculptor Heidi Wastweet, symbolizes Wilson’s call to protect Half-Earth. It features a human thumbprint representing humanity’s impact on nature, a great blue heron for wisdom and resilience, and three leaf-cutter ants paying tribute to Wilson’s pioneering research and enduring curiosity about life on Earth.

The award was presented during the Foundation’s Half-Earth Day 2025 celebration, an annual gathering of scientists, conservationists, educators, and leaders advancing the global Half-Earth Project, E.O. Wilson’s vision to protect half the planet for the rest of life.

In accepting the award, Harrison Ford said, "Young people give me hope. They are more fearless, more connected to the Earth, and more capable of changing power than we ever were. We just need to get out of their way — and help them lead us toward a world where people and nature can thrive together.”





About the E.O. Wilson Legacy Award

The E.O. Wilson Legacy Award for Transformative Conservation Leadership honors individuals whose vision and work reflect Dr. Wilson’s enduring impact on science and society. Presented by the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, the award recognizes excellence across three dimensions of conservation, scientific contribution, public engagement, and movement mobilization, celebrating those who unite research, storytelling, and action to protect the living world. Designed by sculptor Heidi Wastweet, the bronze medal features a thumbprint, great blue heron, and three leaf-cutter ants, symbolizing humanity’s imprint on nature, the wisdom of biodiversity, and Wilson’s pioneering research. The award supports the Foundation’s mission to reimagine how we care for our planet and its global Half-Earth Project to inspire collective action to save the biosphere.

About Harrison Ford, Actor

Harrison Ford has starred in many of the most successful and acclaimed films in cinema history, including the landmark Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, as well as eight Best Picture Oscar®-nominated films. He has earned numerous Best Actor nominations, including an Academy Award®, three Golden Globe Awards®, and a BAFTA Award®.

Beyond his work in film and television, Ford serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for Conservation International, a global nonprofit dedicated to protecting biodiversity. He is also a member of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation Board of Advisors, reflecting his long-standing commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of life on Earth.

About the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s mission is to reimagine the way we care for our planet. The Foundation’s major initiative, the Half-Earth Project, is working to inspire informed collective action to save the biosphere. Building on the legacy of scientist, naturalist, and visionary E.O. Wilson and leading with science, we work to advance biodiversity conservation and support the communities shaping a more hopeful future—one species, one place, one action at a time. Visit https://eowilsonfoundation.org to learn more.

About the Field Museum

Having recently celebrated 125 years of discovery, the Field Museum is a forward-thinking scientific leader on a mission to connect us all to the natural world and the human story. The Field participates in groundbreaking research worldwide while maintaining one of the world’s natural history collections to inspire discovery, spark public engagement with science, and help uncover solutions for a better world. To share its scientific and educational mission, the Field welcomes 1.2 million visitors every year. For more information, visit us at fieldmuseum.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Event Details

What: Presentation of the E.O. Wilson Legacy Award for Transformative Conservation Leadership

Honoree: Harrison Ford

When: Awarded at Half-Earth Day October 29, 2025

Where: Half-Earth Day 2025 at The Field Museum, Chicago, Illinois





