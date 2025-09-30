The E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and the Field Museum co-host Half-Earth Day celebrating biodiversity

Chicago, IL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, October 29, the Field Museum will be partnering with the environmental nonprofit the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation to host Half-Earth Day, an annual event that convenes people from around the world and across disciplines to share their perspectives and provide thought leadership on how we can work together to safeguard biodiversity and ensure the health of our planet for future generations. The day will include workshops for scientists and educators as well as programming for the general public, including an evening award ceremony honoring actor and conservation activist Harrison Ford.

Half-Earth Day is a program of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s Half-Earth Project, an initiative inspired by renowned biologist E.O. Wilson. Named for its ambitious goal of conserving half of Earth’s land and seas for nature, the Half-Earth Project is dedicated to advancing the protection of global biodiversity.

This year’s Half-Earth Day theme, “From Wisdom to Action: Mentorship as a Force for Biodiversity,” will shine a spotlight on how mentorship acts as a powerful driver of conservation. During the day, participants will hear speakers discuss how mentorship is a force in science, arts and culture, business, and environmental conservation and how, together, we are driving action to protect biodiversity.

“The Field Museum is a perfect backdrop to convene this year’s Half-Earth Day,” said Paula J. Ehrlich, President & CEO of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation and Founder of Half-Earth Day. “It’s through places like the Field Museum that people engage in the adventure of discovery and are inevitably moved to work together on behalf of nature.”

The Field Museum’s scientists have studied biodiversity for over 125 years, and since 1999, the museum’s Keller Science Action Center has led boots-on-the-ground conservation projects in the Amazon Rainforest as well as here in Chicago.

The daytime program will include talks from experts in a variety of fields, including sustainable business, species research, wildlife photography, paleo-art, and conservation innovation. The day’s events are free and open to the public; a full schedule can be found on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website.

The evening ceremony will include a variety of performances, presentations, and awards, culminating in the presentation of the E.O. Wilson Legacy Award for Transformative Conservation Leadership to actor and environmental activist Harrison Ford. Ford, who was born in Chicago, has championed biodiversity protection and raised global awareness of the importance of conservation for over 30 years.

Ornithologist David Willard will also be honored with the museum’s Parker/Gentry Award for his nearly 50 years of work documenting and studying birds that collide with city windows.

“David’s detailed and decades-long work has transformed how we understand urban bird collisions,” said Erin Hagen, Senior Director at the Keller Science Action Center at the Field Museum. “His dedication has advanced science and has directly saved countless birds’ lives in Chicago. The Parker/Gentry Award recognizes not only David’s expertise but also the way his dedication and actions inspire all of us to do more for biodiversity conservation.”

Daytime events are free and open to the public with registration. Spots are limited for the evening event, but available with a $15 registration fee. Register on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website.





