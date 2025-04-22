Digital Dental Lab Dandy Appoints Head of Engineering to Lead Next Wave of AI-Powered Design and Manufacturing

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , the leading fully digital dental lab, has named Cong Yu its new Head of Engineering. Yu brings decades of experience: most recently, he served as VP of Engineering at Celonis, where he built and led the AI organization, helped create and scale Generative AI systems, and developed data-driven insights for process intelligence. Before that, he was a Principal Scientist at Google Research, leading the team behind the LLM-powered content understanding layer for news content across Google. He also taught as an Adjunct Professor at NYU Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

Dandy is on a mission to bring the $30 billion dental lab industry1 into the digital age. Today, 56 million Americans rely on dental crowns or dentures2. Another 106 million have had orthodontic treatment3, and 26 million have veneers2. Each product needs to be tailored to the individual patient. Traditionally, labs have relied on manual techniques that result in ill-fitting prosthetics, high costs, and inconsistent patient outcomes. Dandy’s fully digital platform reimagines the process end-to-end, from chairside scanning to 3D-printed prosthetics, using artificial intelligence, computer vision, computer-aided design, automation, and robotics to create custom restorations quickly and efficiently. With Yu leading engineering, Dandy will accelerate the next wave of AI-powered innovations to enhance the fit, aesthetics, and accessibility of oral healthcare.

"AI presents an extraordinary opportunity to improve human health and quality of life. That’s what drew me to Dandy,” said Cong Yu, Dandy’s Head of Engineering. “Through the innovative use of AI-driven technology, Dandy has transformed the supply chain and manufacturing of dental prosthetics, delivering superior quality at scale. I’m excited to share my expertise and work with the Dandy team to further this goal."

Dandy has attracted top engineering talent from leading tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Uber, and Waymo. Having surpassed $100 million in revenue in its first two years, the company is growing rapidly. It plans to hire more than 50 engineers in 2025—many in remote roles—with specialities in advanced geometry, computer-aided design, and intelligent manufacturing systems.

“It’s an incredible time to be a part of the Dandy team,” said Lisa Duron, Dandy’s Head of People. “As we continue to grow, we're looking for engineers who are energized by the opportunity to work with brilliant colleagues, solve challenging technical problems, and make life-changing healthcare widely accessible."

“Technology is at the heart of Dandy’s transformation of the dental industry,” said Dandy CEO Daniel Hanover. “We’re applying the latest advances in imaging, AI, robotics, and supply chain optimization to dental practices and enhancing patient experiences. Cong brings a wealth of practical experience leveraging advanced AI techniques to solve real-world problems. Under Cong’s direction, Dandy will triple its investment in engineering and R&D this year as we extend AI to every corner of dental design and manufacturing.”

To learn more about Dandy’s open roles and how it is reshaping dental care, visit meetdandy.com/careers .

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world’s most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

