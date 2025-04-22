PingCAP Unveils Major TiDB Enhancements to Power Global Scale and AI-Driven Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP today announced a series of product updates that expand its global reach and make it easier for businesses to scale with TiDB. These updates extend the company’s multi-cloud capabilities and strengthen support for AI-driven applications.

TiDB is a unified database platform for transactions, real-time analytics and AI applications. It combines the scalability and performance of NoSQL systems with the reliability and consistency of a transactional database, making it an ideal foundation for hyperscale SaaS companies. Leading innovators such as Pinterest, Plaid and Bolt rely on TiDB to support their growth.

This release marks PingCAP’s most advanced TiDB update to date, delivering new AI features and expanded multi-cloud options.

Key features include:

AI-Ready SQL: TiDB 8.5 includes built-in support for vector search and full-text search, enabling organizations to power AI-driven applications such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Its unified architecture allows teams to run transactional processing, real-time analytics and AI workloads on a single platform, eliminating the need for complex ETL pipelines and separate databases.

Multi-Cloud Freedom & Flexibility: TiDB’s Cloud Dedicated option now supports Microsoft Azure, alongside AWS and Google Cloud. Support for Alibaba Cloud International is scheduled for later this year. TiDB 8.5 also introduces GA support for global indexes on partitioned tables and enhanced cross-region replication—improving availability, performance and resilience across geographies. These features give customers the flexibility to deploy anywhere, avoid vendor lock-in and ensure global availability.

Beyond its headline features, TiDB 8.5 delivers key performance and reliability improvements, such as parallel query execution and enhanced foreign key support.

TiDB isn’t just for hyperscale enterprises. TiDB Serverless Enterprise now delivers 99.99% availability—up from 99.9% in previous versions—along with multi-tenancy and effortless scalability. This upgrade ensures SaaS innovators can run mission-critical workloads without worrying about database limits. For customers who require dedicated environments, TiDB Cloud Dedicated continues to offer 99.99% availability, with the added control and isolation of a private deployment.

“TiDB is the master of scale for fast-growing SaaS businesses,” said TiDB CEO Max Liu. “No matter how large you are, who your customers are or where you operate, TiDB has a solution that can handle any size workload — now and in the future. There’s no point running one database for AI, another for business analytics, another for transactions. That’s just adding needless complexity and expense. TiDB can do it all. And it can do it better, at lower cost.”

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open-source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics and continuous access to data—all in a single database solution. With PingCAP's advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world's largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3 and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information about PingCAP please visit https://www.pingcap.com

