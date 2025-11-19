PingCAP Ranked Number 125 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP, the creator of the open source distributed SQL database TiDB, today announced it has been positioned as 125 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. PingCAP grew 675% during this period.

“This result reflects our commitment to expanding our AI capabilities and extending the reach of the TiDB platform through strategic partnerships,” said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. “The past three years have proven the importance of meeting our customers’ needs and our team’s ability to execute with discipline and agility. By investing in new technologies and maintaining a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, we’ve been able ​​to accelerate growth and build sustained momentum.”

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open-source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database solution. With PingCAP’s advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across SaaS, fintech, e-commerce, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management, and others.

About Deloitte US

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com/us .

Media Contact

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

pingcap@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175