TD SYNNEX and Trifork Partner to Deliver Scalable AI and Digital Transformation Solutions





April 22nd, 2025 – Austin, Texas – Trifork today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through this partnership, Trifork will deliver advanced digital solutions to TD SYNNEX’s new and existing customers, helping them accelerate digital transformation and drive measurable business outcomes.

“Partnering with TD SYNNEX enables us to reach a broader audience of enterprise customers who are ready to embrace modern, AI-driven software solutions,” says Karan Yadav, CEO at Trifork US. “TD SYNNEX is a trusted partner in the channel, and we’re excited to work together to help organizations transform the way they build and scale digital experiences.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions. “Trifork brings their high-impact software solutions to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, and through our partnership, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our enterprise offerings so our customers can do great things with technology.”

Trifork offers expertise in AI, scaled platforms, spatial computing, and user-centric applications – serving industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, finance, education, and public services. Their modular, scalable approach allows organizations to integrate innovation quickly and efficiently while maintaining a secure and user-centric architecture.

TD SYNNEX customers can now access Trifork’s solutions through the TD SYNNEX ecosystem, with support from dedicated teams to ensure a seamless onboarding experience. To learn more about Trifork’s offering, visit https://us.trifork.com/products/vision-ai/.





About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.



Media contact: Frederik Svanholm, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

