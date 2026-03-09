18/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 9 March 2026
Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 18/2026
Weekly report on share buyback
On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.
Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).
Under the program, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|2 March 2026
|2,700
|89.44
|241,488
|3 March 2026
|2,800
|87.58
|245,224
|4 March 2026
|2,900
|87.90
|254,910
|5 March 2026
|2,632
|88.79
|233,695
|6 March 2026
|2,800
|89.73
|251,244
|Accumulated
|13,832
|88.68
|1,226,561
A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/.
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of treasury shares under the share buyback program corresponds to 0.07% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG.
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.
Attachment