Cangrade Launches Generative AI-Powered Soft and Hard Skills Assessments, Expanding Accessibility to HR Teams

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced the launch of generative AI-powered soft and hard skills assessments. Created instantly from a simple job description, HR teams can now access quick, customized, high-quality and high-validity assessments without the need for expert input or extensive talent data. Any organization that hires can benefit from Cangrade’s solution as a cost-effective, easy-to-implement tool to streamline intelligent talent decisions.

Research shows that around 65% of job candidates use AI at some point in the application process, from resume and cover letter writing to interview practice and creating work samples. In response to a greater volume of applicants and potential skills' inflation, HR teams must adapt their processes to properly vet AI-enabled candidates. Cangrade is using AI to fight AI with its science-backed, bias-free assessments.

More specifically, Cangrade’s new soft skills assessments leverage generative AI to instantly create an assessment by simply inputting a job description and streamlining the process without compromising accuracy or fairness. This enables teams that need to generate an immediate assessment or that lack talent data to bypass traditional, machine-learning-based processes of analyzing existing performance and leveraging internal expertise.

Adding to an existing library of hard skills assessments in 30+ languages, HR teams can now instantly generate AI-powered custom hard skills assessments tailored to their exact hiring needs. Users simply select the skill they want to assess, difficulty level, assessment length, and any additional instructions, and the AI will create an assessment that is immediately validated for accuracy.

Key benefits for HR teams include:

Increased accessibility: Organizations of all sizes and all budgets can now easily create high-quality assessments without relying on internal experts or talent data.

Organizations of all sizes and all budgets can now easily create high-quality assessments without relying on internal experts or talent data. Rapid implementation: Generate assessments instantly—no benchmarking or lengthy expert consultations necessary.

Generate assessments instantly—no benchmarking or lengthy expert consultations necessary. Immediate time-to-launch: Shortening the assessment creation process enables HR teams to implement effective hiring solutions on-demand.

Shortening the assessment creation process enables HR teams to implement effective hiring solutions on-demand. Customization without compromise: Tailored to each organization’s unique requirements, assessments maintain Cangrade’s standards of evaluation.

“As HR teams navigate uncertain workforce trends and the rise of AI-enabled candidates, we’re using generative AI to make our assessments more affordable, scalable, and efficient,” said Gershon Goren, founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Whether you’re operating a two-person startup or a Fortune 500 company, Cangrade makes it simple to make data-driven hiring decisions with confidence.”

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

