Seneca Polytechnic launches new opticianry lab through gift from HOYA Vision Care

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opticianry students at Seneca Polytechnic now have access to a cutting-edge optical laboratory, thanks to a new gift from HOYA Vision Care.

The new HOYA Vision Care Eyeglass Dispensing Lab at Seneca’s Newnham Campus replicates a high-end retail optical dispensing and vision-testing environment. This immersive learning space allows students to develop their skills in a setting that prepares them for success through hands-on experiential learning.

Equipped with professional-grade technology, the laboratory provides students with the tools they need to master essential competencies in eyeglass dispensing. From taking precise measurements to selecting appropriate frames and ensuring a proper, comfortable fit, students gain practical experience with the latest advancements in optical care.

“We are thankful to HOYA for the generous donation that made our new Dispensing Lab possible,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “Students are already benefitting tremendously from this new facility and its sophisticated equipment, ensuring that they transition seamlessly from education to employment.”

“HOYA is proud to support the next generation of opticians through our sponsorship of Seneca Polytechnic and our commitment to the optical industry in Canada,” said Steven Haifawi, President, HOYA Vision Care, Canada. “We are ensuring that future eye care professionals have the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to provide great service to their communities.”

The HOYA Vision Care Dispensing Lab will enhance the academic experience for students in Seneca’s Opticianry diploma program, providing them with the specialized knowledge and skills to safely, and competently, dispense contact lenses, eyeglasses and subnormal vision devices.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About HOYA Vision Care:

For more than 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coatings. The company employs 16,000 worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and more than 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more, visit www.hoyavision.com.

