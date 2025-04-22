Prosafe SE: Operational update – March 2025

22 April - Fleet utilisation for March 2025 was 52 per cent.

Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity during March, achieving 100 per commercial uptime.

Safe Notos and Safe Eurus, both had 99 per cent commercial uptime in March.

Safe Concordia operated at full capacity on the days she was in operation. The vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025.

Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, by 01 June 2025.

Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026.

Prosafe has entered into an agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling. A condition of the recycling is full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations, with the vessel expected to be delivered within Q2 2025.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +4795203886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +4741508186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

