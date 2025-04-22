AI in Video Surveillance Market to Hit USD 33.21 Billion by 2032, at 24.77% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Video Surveillance Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The AI in Video Surveillance Market Size was valued at USD 4.54 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.21 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 24.77% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Driving Forces behind AI Surveillance System Adoption.

Rising security concerns in sectors such as government, transportation, retail, and critical infrastructure are driving the increased adoption of AI-based surveillance systems for enhanced monitoring and decision-making. The integration of IoT devices improves data transfer and real-time threat detection, allowing for quicker, smarter responses. AI-powered event detection systems automatically alert security teams to potential breaches. However, the expansion of AI surveillance faces hurdles, including privacy concerns and regulatory challenges, particularly related to facial recognition and data collection. Growing public backlash against privacy invasion and the potential for biased results is prompting regulatory scrutiny, while stricter laws on AI surveillance systems are making scalability more difficult, creating a tension between technological progress and privacy protection.

Get a Sample Report of AI in Video Surveillance Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6294

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Hikvision (DeepinView Series)

(DeepinView Series) Dahua Technology (AI-powered PTZ Camera)

(AI-powered PTZ Camera) Axis Communications (Axis Perimeter Defender)

(Axis Perimeter Defender) Bosch Security Systems (Autodome IP Starlight 7000i)

(Autodome IP Starlight 7000i) Hanwha Techwin (Wisenet P Series)

(Wisenet P Series) FLIR Systems (FC-Series ID)

(FC-Series ID) Vivotek (MD8560)

(MD8560) Samsung Techwin (Wisenet X Series)

(Wisenet X Series) Geovision (GV-VMS AI Surveillance Software)

(GV-VMS AI Surveillance Software) PureTech Systems (PureActiv AI)

(PureActiv AI) Avigilon (H4 Fisheye Camera)

(H4 Fisheye Camera) Mobotix (M73)

(M73) Uniview (IPC3624LR3-ADS)

(IPC3624LR3-ADS) Netvue (AI Video Doorbell)

(AI Video Doorbell) BriefCam (Video Synopsis Platform).

AI in Video Surveillance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.77% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

• By Use Cases (Weapon Detection, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, Smoke & Fire Detection, Traffic Flow Analysis, Parking Monitoring, Vehicle Identification, Others)

• By End-use (Commercial, Residential, Military & Defense, Government & Public Facilities, Industrial) Key Drivers • AI-Based Surveillance Systems Drive Growth in Security for Government Transportation Retail and Critical Infrastructure Sectors.



• AI Video Surveillance Market Expands with Opportunities in Facial Recognition Intrusion Detection and IoT Integration.

"AI in Video Surveillance Market: Trends by Offering, Deployment, Use Cases, and End-Use (2024-2032)"

By Offering

In 2023, hardware held the largest share 39.7% of the AI video surveillance market, driven by the essential need for infrastructure components like cameras, sensors, and processors to support video capture, data processing, and AI integration.

Software is expected to see the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the growing demand for advanced video analytics, cloud storage, and AI-powered systems. With AI algorithms advancing, software will automate tasks like facial recognition, intrusion detection, and real-time analysis, offering enhanced efficiency and scalability to surveillance systems, marking a shift toward AI-driven software solutions in the industry.

By Deployment

In 2023, cloud-based solutions led the AI video surveillance market with a 60.2% share, driven by benefits such as flexibility, remote access, and cost-effective video storage. Cloud platforms are especially valuable for businesses with multiple locations, offering real-time data processing and easy AI integration.

On-premises solutions are expected to experience the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to growing concerns over data security and privacy. Organizations are increasingly opting for on-premises systems to retain control over sensitive data and address needs such as low-latency processing, especially in high-security sectors or areas with unreliable internet connections.

By Use Cases

In 2023, intrusion detection held a significant 28.4% share of the AI in video surveillance market, driven by its widespread application in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors where security is paramount. AI-powered intrusion detection systems offer real-time alerts and effectively detect unauthorized access.

Facial recognition is expected to experience the highest CAGR From 2024 to 2032,due to advancements in algorithm precision and growing demand for secure authentication systems. Widely adopted in public safety, law enforcement, and retail, facial recognition enhances accuracy, speed, and security, transforming the surveillance landscape while privacy concerns continue to be addressed.

By End-use

In 2023, the commercial sector led the AI in video surveillance market with a 31.4% share, driven by the growing need for security in retail shops, offices, and warehouses. AI-enabled surveillance helps prevent theft and ensures safety for customers and employees.

The military and defense sector is expected to experience the highest CAGR From 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rising demand for advanced surveillance and intelligence gathering. AI-powered systems offer critical advantages in border defense, threat detection, and reconnaissance, with increased focus on national security and the development of smart defense technologies further boosting market growth.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on AI in Video Surveillance Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6294

North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Growth in AI Video Surveillance Market

In 2023, North America led the AI in video surveillance market with a 31.7% share, and it is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the region’s advanced infrastructure, strong security regulations, and early adoption of AI-driven surveillance solutions. The United States and Canada are at the forefront of integrating AI technologies in commercial, residential, and government sectors. Cities like New York utilize AI-powered facial recognition for public safety, while Silicon Valley companies monitor employees and building access.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and heightened security needs. Countries like China and India are increasingly adopting AI-based surveillance systems. In China, cities like Beijing and Shanghai use AI for public safety, while in India, AI-driven surveillance is growing in urban centers as safety becomes a priority.

Recent Development

Bosch's Flexidome 8100i camera features edge-based AI, Starlight X, HDR X, 95% accuracy, 24/7 security with infrared, motorized pan-tilt-zoom (PTRZ), and AI-powered self-calibration, offering 75% time savings in installation and 20% in scene calibration for improved efficiency and cost savings.

March 19, 2024, Avigilon Unity Video 8.0 from Motorola Solutions integrates AI-powered, on-premise video management with cloud features, AdaptAI analytics, audio capabilities, and unparalleled interoperability for enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in physical security.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption of AI-based Analytics

5.2 Integration with IoT Devices

5.3 AI in Perimeter Security

5.4 AI in Event Detection and Alerting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. AI in Video Surveillance Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. AI in Video Surveillance Market Segmentation, by Deployment

9. AI in Video Surveillance Market Segmentation, by Use Cases

10. AI in Video Surveillance Market Segmentation, by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

AI CCTV Industry Analysis Report

AI Camera Industry Analysis Report

Commercial Security System Industry Analysis Report

Digital Security Control Industry Analysis Report