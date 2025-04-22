Rheology Modifiers Market Projected to Reach USD 11.99 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Functional Additives in Coatings & Personal Care, Fuel Market Growth

Austin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rheology modifiers market is projected to reach USD 11.99 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% from 2024 to 2032.

Download PDF Sample of Rheology Modifiers Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6343





Rheology modifiers and functional additives used to control viscosity, suspension, and texture are critical in ensuring liquid and semi-solid product quality, performance, and processability across industries. This rising demand is linked to the booming construction and automotive sectors, which require advanced coatings with precise flow behavior. In addition, the cosmetics and personal care industry is adopting rheology modifiers to create appealing textures and improve product stability. On the industrial side, these additives are being adopted to enhance lubricity and performance in manufacturing fluids, greases, and inks. Moreover, the market is witnessing a strong shift toward sustainable, bio-based rheology modifiers, especially across Europe and North America, aligned with regulatory frameworks encouraging environmentally responsible formulations.

In 2023, the USA led the global rheology modifiers market, valued at around USD 1.40 billion with a 76% market share. This dominance is mainly attributed to the presence of the largest consuming industries such as paints & coatings, personal care, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas industries. The U.S. has a long-standing chemical manufacturing industry that possesses sophisticated R&D capabilities to design high-performance and sustainable rheology modifiers. Furthermore, strict regulatory frameworks and policies by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) have compelled the manufacturers to modernize as well as produce low-VOC and organic rheology modifiers, which will further fuel the market growth. It has established its leadership position in the country due to its stable supply chain, direct access to key raw materials, and presence of global manufacturing majors like Dow, Lubrizol, and Ashland.

Key Players:

BASF SE (Attagel, Rheovis)

The Dow Chemical Company (Acusol, Dowanol)

Clariant AG (Aristoflex, Genamin)

Elementis plc (Bentone, Rheolate)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (Aqualon, Natrosol)

Croda International Plc (Syncrowax, ViscOptima)

Lubrizol Corporation (Carbopol, Pemulen)

Arkema S.A. (Coapur, Rheostyl)

Evonik Industries AG (Aerosil, Sipernat)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Bermocoll, ELOTEX)

Allnex (Cymel, ADDITOL)

SNF Floerger (Flosperse, Flopam)

KCC Corporation (SilSense, RheoCare)

Stepan Company (Stepanpol, Stepanquat)

Wacker Chemie AG (VINNAPAS, HDK)

BYK-Chemie GmbH (BYK-410, BYK-7420)

Troy Corporation (Troysan, Mergal)

DSM (NeoRez, NeoRad)

Eastman Chemical Company (Advantex, Solusolv)

Cabot Corporation (Empower, SpectrAl)

Rheology Modifiers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Organic, Inorganic)

• By End Use (Paints & Coatings, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect) Key Drivers • Rising demand for high-performance rheology modifiers in paints, coatings, and personal care drives market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, organic rheology modifiers held the largest share of the market at approximately 70%. These include cellulosic, polyurethane, and acrylic-based compounds. Their high compatibility with waterborne systems and natural formulations has led to widespread use across paints, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical formulations. Organic modifiers offer superior thickening, anti-settling, and suspension properties and are preferred for their low environmental impact.

By Application

In 2023, the Paints & Coatings segment dominated the market with an approximate market share of 35%. This is owing to its wide application in the architectural, industrial, automotive, and protective coatings in the following years. Rheology modifiers are used in paints for controlling viscosity, stabilization, improvement in application properties, and prevention of sagging or settling of the formulation. Moreover, demand for decorative and protective coatings, particularly in middle-income countries with robust construction sectors, has also provided support to the market. Additionally, novel development trends, such as smart coatings and high-performance industrial coatings, have led to specialized rheology modifiers, which have supported the usage of this modifier in the paints & coatings industry.

By Distribution Channel

In 2023, the indirect segment held the largest market share around 72% 2023. This is primarily due to its ability to enhance market accessibility, enhance the entire supply chain efficiency, and be economical for the manufacturers. By selling through distributors, wholesalers, and third-party suppliers, manufacturers of rheology modifiers can cater to a wide range of end-use industries, including paints & coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, construction, and so on, without having direct sales forces in different geographies. It enables manufacturers to leverage the distributor logistics network and their customers to reduce lead times for delivery, manage local inventory, and better control compliance in each geography.

If You Need Any Customization on Rheology Modifiers Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6343

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a share of approximately 39%. Increasing industrialization, infrastructural development, and urbanization in developing countries including Japan, China, and India has further propelled the need for high performance coatings, adhesives, and sealants which are highly dependent on rheology modifiers. In addition, the booming personal care and cosmetics industry due to rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences, is expected to propel the market growth. The world chemical warehousing market has been led by Asia Pacific region in terms of volume due to higher amount of presence of large-scale scale material suppliers stationed, inexpensive production plants, and government rules supporting local chemical equipment production. Furthermore, the growth in production and consumption of bio-based & eco-friendly rheology modifiers due to the growing regulations in China, South Korea, etc. has helped the region hold on in the first place for these substances.

Recent Developments

In 2023, BASF SE launched a new line of biopolymer-based rheology modifiers designed for personal care applications, offering high performance while meeting natural origin index standards under ISO 16128.

BASF SE launched a new line of biopolymer-based rheology modifiers designed for personal care applications, offering high performance while meeting natural origin index standards under ISO 16128. In 2024, Ashland Inc. expanded its cellulose ether production facility in Texas to support increasing demand from the paints and adhesives sector in North America.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Rheology Modifiers Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Rheology Modifiers Market Segmentation, By End Use

9. Rheology Modifiers Market Segmentation, By Distribution

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market Report Size 2024-2032

Lubricating Oil Additives Market Share & Forecast to 2032

Lubricant Additives Market Trends Research by 2032

Oilfield Chemicals Market - Global Research by 2032

Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.